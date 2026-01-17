RSSB Rajasthan 4th grade result 2025 out at rsssb.rajasthan.gov.in; steps to download scorecard PDF RSSB 4th grade result 2025: The candidates can check the RSSB 4th grade result 2025 on the official website- rsssb.rajasthan.gov.in and download scorecard PDF. The recruitment drive is being held for 53,479 vacancies.

New Delhi:

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) fourth grade result 2025 has been declared, the candidates can check the RSSB 4th grade result 2025 on the official website- rsssb.rajasthan.gov.in and download scorecard PDF. The RSMSSB fourth grade exam was held on September 19, 20 and 21, 2025, and around 24.71 lakh candidates appeared. The recruitment drive is being held for 53,479 vacancies.

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download RSSB fourth grade scorecard PDF. To download RSSB fourth grade scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- rsssb.rajasthan.gov.in and click on RSSB fourth grade scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. RSSB fourth grade scorecard PDF will be available for download, save RSSB fourth grade scorecard PDF and take a print out.

RSSB fourth grade scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, pass/ fail status, rank, other details.

RSSB Rajasthan 4th grade final answer key 2025 will be available online on the official website- rsssb.rajasthan.gov.in. To download RSSB 4th grade final answer key, candidates need to visit the official website- rsssb.rajasthan.gov.in and click on final answer key PDF link. RSSB 4th grade final answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen, save RSSB 4th grade final answer key 2025 PDF and take a print out.

For details on RSMSSB 4th grade recruitment, please visit the official website- rsssb.rajasthan.gov.in.