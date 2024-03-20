RSMSSSB recruitment 2024 registration closes today at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in, check details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE RSMSSSB recruitment 2024 registration window closing today, March 20.

RSMSSSB recruitment 2024 registration: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) will close the registration window for the Junior Assistant and Clerk Posts today, March 30. All those who have yet not submitted their application forms can do so at the board's official website, recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

This drive is being done to recruit 4,197 vacancies in the Department. Out of these, 584 posts are for Clerk Grade 1, 61 posts for Clerk Grade 2 and 3552 posts are for Junior Assistant. The selection of the candidates will be based on the exam, typing test, document verification and interview. Dates for the written test will be intimated on the official website. Candidates are advised to check all details such as eligibility, how to apply, application fee, and other details.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidate should be 12th passed from a recognized board and hold an O’ Level Computer Diploma from a recognized institute. Candidate should have a working knowledge of Hindi Language and must be aware of Rajasthani Culture. The candidate should have passed the common eligibility test.

Age Limit- Candidates between the age group of 18 and 40 years are eligible to apply. However, there will be age relaxation for the candiates belonging to the resrved category as per government norms.

Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidates will be based on the marks scored in the written exam followed by computer typing tests and a proficiency test.

How to apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online using the below given simple steps.

Visit the official website, recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the 'Recruitment' tab

Now, click on the notification link that reads, 'RSMSSSB recruitment 2024 registration'

Fill out the application form carefully

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Direct link to apply online

Application Fee