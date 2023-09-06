RSMSSB revised calendar 2024 out on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY RSMSSB revised calendar 2024 PDF available on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB revised calendar 2024: RSMSSB revised calendar 2024: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released its revised annual exam calendar for 2024. Earlier, the Rajasthan RSMSSB revised calendar for 2024 was released on May 15. Candidates can download the RSMSSB revised calendar 2024 from the official website of the RSMSSB, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The board has made several changes to prioritize the release of final results for previously conducted recruitment exams, which include the Forester, Forest Guard Direct Recruitment Examination (2020), the Primary School Teacher (Level-I and Level-II) Examination, and the Motor Vehicle Sub-Inspector Direct Recruitment Examination (2021). The aim of the board is to move the process along quickly so that candidates who are waiting for appointments receive their results promptly.

The dates for a variety of exams are shown on this calendar, which covers the period from January through April 2024. A few of the examinations are the Direct Recruitment Exam for Information Assistant on January 21, the Direct Recruitment Exam for Contract Nurse (GNM) on February 3 (morning), and the Direct Recruitment Exam for Agricultural Supervisor on February 4.

Junior Accountant and Tehsil Revenue Accountant direct recruitment exam will be conducted on February 4. While the exam for Supervisor (Female Anganwadi, Women Empowernment) exams will be conducted in the month of March-April 2024. The dates for the remaining exams can be checked in the provided link. Candidates can check the upcoming Rajasthan RSMSSB exams 2024 and gear up for the preparations. The board will release the admit cards prior 15 days from the date of the exam.