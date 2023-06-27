RSMSSB Recruitment 2023: Vacancy for 5,388 Junior Accountant and other posts, Apply at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV RSMSSB Junior Accountant and other posts recruitment 2023

RSMSSB Recruitment 2023: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB or RSMSSB) has invited applications for Junior Accountant and Tehsil Revenue Accountant Recruitment 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for RSMSSB Recruitment 2023 through the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in and sso.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date to apply for this recruitment is July 26, 2023.

The wriiten examination for Junior Accountant and Tehsil Revenue Accountant is tentatively scheduled to be held on September 17. A total number of 5,388 posts is to be filled through this recruitment exam. Of which 5,190 vacancies are for Junior Accountant posts and 198 vacancies are for Tehsil Revenue Accountant posts.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Start date of online application - June 27, 2023

Last date to fill application form - July 26, 2023

Correction window date - July 27 to August 2, 2023

Vacancy Details

Junior Accountant – 5190 Posts

Tehsil Revenue Accountant – 198 Posts

Total posts - 5,388

Application fee

General, OBC and Economic Backward Classes will have to pay an application fee of Rs 600. Whereas, OBC-NCL , BC-NCL, SC, ST, Divyangjan candidates will have to pay Rs 400.

Age Range

Candidates applying for this recruitment should be in the age group of 21 years to 40 years. Applicants can see the official notification for further details pertaining to eligibility criteria.

ALSO READ | UPSSSC Recruitment 2023 notification out: 477 vacancies notified, apply online at upsssc.gov.in from July 7

ALSO READ | Talathi Bharti 2023: Apply online for over 4000 vacancies at mahabhumi.gov.in, check eligibility, salary, more

How to Apply for RSMSSB Junior Accountant Recruitment 2023

Candidates can follow the simple steps provided here to apply for RSMSSB Junior Accountant Recruitment 2023

Step 1: Visit sso.rajasthan.gov.in on your browser

Step 2: Click on registration tab and generate login credentials

Step 3: Thoroughly fill in the application form and review details

Step 4: Upload the required documents and make the payment of application fees

Step 5: Finally, submit the application and download the confirmation page for future use.

Direct Link: Apply Here