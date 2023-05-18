RSMSSB CET 12th Level Result 2023 declared on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, check easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV RSMSSB CET 12th Level Result 2023 Download on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB CET 12th Level Result 2023: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the Common Eligibility Test (CET) -Senior Secondary Level (SSL) or CET 12th Level recruitment exam result on its website. Candidates who appeared in the said exam can download their scorecards from the website of rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in using their application number, date of birth, captcha code, and other details.

Common Eligibility Test (CET) for Senior Secondary Level (SSL) or CET 12th Level recruitment exam was held on February 4, 5, and 11 in six phases to recruit various posts including junior assistant, forester, clerk, jamadar, hostel superintendent and constable. The exam was conducted in two shifts - Morning (9 am to 12 PM) and Afternoon (2.30 PM to 5.30 PM). Candidates can download their results followed by the easy steps given below.

RSMSSB CET 12th Level Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of RSMSSB - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads 'RSMSSB CET 12th Level Result 2023' given under the news section It will take you to the new window where you must select exam type, application number, and date of birth to log in. RSMSSB CET 12th Level Result 2023 will appear on the screen Download RSMSSB CET 12th Level Result 2023 and save it for future reference

Direct link to download RSMSSB CET 12th Level Result 2023

Along with the results, the board has released RSMSSB CET 12th Level 2023 final answer key series and marks normalization formula. Candidates can read the details in the given PDF.

