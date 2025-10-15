RRB NTPC UG result 2025: Step-by-step ways to download NTPC scorecard PDF at RRB portals RRB NTPC UG result 2025: The candidates who had appeared for RRB NTPC UG exam 2025 can check the result on the RRB portals. RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number, date of birth.

New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) NTPC undergraduate (UG) result 2025 will be out soon. The candidates who had appeared for RRB NTPC UG exam 2025 can check the result on the RRB portals. RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number, date of birth. RRB NTPC UG exam was held between August 7 and September 9, 2025.

The candidates can check RRB NTPC UG result 2025 on the RRB portals. To download RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the RRB portals and click on RB NTPC UG scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- registration number, date of birth. RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF will be available for download. Save RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF and take a print out.

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025: RRB websites to download scorecard PDF

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025: How to download scorecard PDF

Visit the RRB portals Click on RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF link Use registration number, date of birth as the required login credentials RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF will be available for download Save RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

RRB NTPC UG scorecard 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, rank, pass/ fail status, details.

For details on RRB NTPC UG result 2025, please visit the RRB portals.