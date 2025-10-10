RRB NTPC UG result 2025: RRB websites to check result and download scorecard PDF RRB NTPC UG result 2025: The candidates can check the RRB NTPC UG result 2025 on the RRB websites. Know how to download RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF.

New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) NTPC undergraduate (UG) result 2025 has been declared, the candidates can check the RRB NTPC UG result 2025 on the RRB websites. RRB NTPC UG exam was held between August 7 and September 9, 2025.

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025: RRB websites to download scorecard

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025: How to download scorecard PDF at RRB portals

The candidates can check RRB NTPC UG result 2025 on the RRB portals. To download RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the RRB portals and click on RB NTPC UG scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- registration number, date of birth. RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF will be available for download. Save RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF and take a print out.

RRB NTPC UG scorecard 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, rank, pass/ fail status, details.

How to download RRB NTPC graduate CBT 2 admit card 2025

RRB NTPC graduate level CBT-II admit card 2025 has been released, the candidates can check and download RRB NTPC graduate CBT 2 hall ticket on the RRB websites. RRB NTPC graduate CBT 2 exam is scheduled to be held on October 13.

To download RRB NTPC graduate CBT 2 admit card, candidates need to visit the RRB websites and click on CBT 2 hall ticket 2025 link. Enter login credentials- registration number and date of birth. RRB NTPC graduate CBT 2 admit card 2025 will be available for download, save it and take a print out.

For details on RRB NTPC exam 2025, please visit the RRB portals.