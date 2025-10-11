RRB NTPC UG result 2025 at RRB websites; How to download scorecard PDF RRB NTPC UG result 2025: The candidates who had appeared for RRB NTPC UG exam can check the result on the RRB websites. Know how to download RRB NTPC UG scorecard pdf

New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon announce NTPC undergraduate (UG) result 2025. The candidates who had appeared for RRB NTPC UG exam can check the result on the RRB websites. RRB NTPC UG exam was conducted between August 7 and September 9, 2025.

The candidates can check RRB NTPC UG result 2025 on the RRB portals. To download RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the RRB portals and click on RB NTPC UG scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- registration number, date of birth. RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF will be available for download. Save RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to download RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF at RRB portals

Visit the RRB portals

Click on RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF link

Use registration number, date of birth as the required login credentials

RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

RRB NTPC UG scorecard 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, rank, pass/ fail status, details.

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025: RRB websites to download scorecard

RRB NTPC graduate CBT 2 admit card 2025: How to download at RRB websites

RRB NTPC graduate level CBT-II admit card 2025 has been released, the candidates can check and download RRB NTPC graduate CBT 2 hall ticket on the RRB websites. RRB NTPC graduate CBT 2 exam is scheduled to be held on October 13.

To download RRB NTPC graduate CBT 2 admit card, candidates need to visit the RRB websites and click on CBT 2 hall ticket 2025 link. Enter login credentials- registration number and date of birth. RRB NTPC graduate CBT 2 admit card 2025 will be available for download, save it and take a print out.

For details on RRB NTPC exam 2025, please visit the RRB portals.