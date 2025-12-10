RRB NTPC UG city slip 2025 at RRB websites; how to download RRB NTPC city slip 2025: RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 exam is scheduled to be held on December 20. RRB NTPC city slip will be released soon, know how to download.

New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon release the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate (UG) Computer Based Test (CBT) 2 city intimation slip. The candidates can check and download RRB NTPC UG city slip 2025 on the RRB websites. RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 exam is scheduled to be held on December 20.

The candidates can follow these steps to download RRB NTPC UG city slip 2025. To download RRB NTPC city intimation slip, candidates need to visit the RRB websites and click on RRB NTPC city intimation slip PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. RRB NTPC CBT 2 city intimation slip PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RRB NTPC city intimation slip PDF and take a print out.

Visit the RRB websites

Click on RRB NTPC CBT 2 city intimation slip PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

RRB NTPC CBT 2 city intimation slip PDF will be available for download

Save RRB NTPC CBT 2 city intimation slip PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

RRB NTPC City Slip 2025: Websites to download

How to download RRB NTPC admit card 2025

To download RRB NTPC admit card 2025, candidates need to visit the RRB websites and click on RRB NTPC hall ticket PDF link. Use login credentials- application number, date of birth. RRB NTPC hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen, save RRB NTPC CBT 2 hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

For details on RRB NTPC exam 2025, please visit the RRB websites.