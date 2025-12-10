RRB NTPC UG city slip 2025 at RRB websites; how to download

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon release the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate (UG) Computer Based Test (CBT) 2 city intimation slip. The candidates can check and download RRB NTPC UG city slip 2025 on the RRB websites. RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 exam is scheduled to be held on December 20.
- Visit the RRB websites
- Click on RRB NTPC CBT 2 city intimation slip PDF link
- Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials
- RRB NTPC CBT 2 city intimation slip PDF will be available for download
- Save RRB NTPC CBT 2 city intimation slip PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
RRB NTPC City Slip 2025: Websites to download
- RRB Allahabad: www.rrbald.gov.in
- RRB Bangalore: www.rrbbnc.gov.in
- RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in
- RRB Bhubaneswar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in
- RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in
- RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in
- RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in
- RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbgkp.gov.in
- RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in
- RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in
- RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in
- RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in
- RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in
- RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
- RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in
- RRB Ranchi: www.rrbranchi.gov.in
- RRB Secunderabad: www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in
- RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org
- RRB Thiruvananthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in.
How to download RRB NTPC admit card 2025
To download RRB NTPC admit card 2025, candidates need to visit the RRB websites and click on RRB NTPC hall ticket PDF link. Use login credentials- application number, date of birth. RRB NTPC hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen, save RRB NTPC CBT 2 hall ticket PDF and take a print out.
