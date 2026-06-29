RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 answer key 2026 OUT at RRB websites; know how to raise objections

New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate (UG) Computer Based Test-1 (CBT-1) answer key 2026. The candidates can check and download RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 answer key at rrb.digialm.com, rrb.indianrailways.gov.in, RRB websites. The RRB NTPC CBST-1 exam was held in two phases; phase one from May 7 to May 9, and phase two from June 13 to June 20, 2026.

How to download RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 answer key 2026

The candidates can check and download RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 answer key 2026 at rrb.digialm.com, rrb.indianrailways.gov.in, RRB websites. To download RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 answer key 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - rrb.digialm.com, rrb.indianrailways.gov.in, RRB websites and click on RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 answer key 2026 PDF link. RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 answer key 2026 PDF will be available for download on the screen, save RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the RRB websites, rrb.digialm.com, rrb.indianrailways.gov.in

Click on RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 answer key 2026 PDF link

RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 answer key 2026 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 answer key 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to raise objections on RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 answer key 2026



The candidates can follow these steps to raise objections on RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 answer key 2026. To raise objections, candidates need to visit the official portals - rrb.digialm.com, rrb.indianrailways.gov.in, RRB websites and click on RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 answer key 2026 objection window link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen, save RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 answer key PDF and take a print out.

Visit the RRB websites, rrb.digialm.com, rrb.indianrailways.gov.in

Click on RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 answer key 2026 objection window link

Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth

RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

The last date to raise objection on RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 answer key is July 5. The candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 50 per question, along with applicable bank charges for each objection.

For details on RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 exam 2026, please visit the RRB websites.

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