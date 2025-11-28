RRB NTPC UG application process 2025 deadline extended; check last date to register RRB NTPC UG Registration 2025: RRB NTPC UG application process was earlier scheduled to be closed on November 30, but now has been extended to December 4. The candidates can apply for RRB NTPC UG exam on RRB websites.

New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) under graduate (UG) registration deadline 2025 has been extended. RRB NTPC UG application process was earlier scheduled to be closed on November 30, but now has been extended to December 4. The candidates can apply for RRB NTPC UG exam on RRB websites.

To apply for RRB NTPC UG post, candidates need to visit the RRB portals and click on NTPC application process link. Fill details in the RRB NTPC UG application form and upload required documents. Pay RRB NTPC UG application fee and click on submit. Save RRB NTPC UG application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the RRB portals

Click on RRB NTPC application process link

Fill the RRB NTPC registration form with details and upload required documents

Pay RRB NTPC application fee and click on submit

Save RRB NTPC application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

RRB NTPC Application Fee

RRB NTPC application fee for general, OBC and EWS candidates is Rs 500. While for the reserved category candidates- SC, ST, PwD, female and ex-servicemen, the application fee is Rs 250.

RRB NTPC Age Limit

The upper age limit for the RRB NTPC posts should be between 18 and 33 years. The reserved category candidates- SC, ST, OBC, PwD, and Ex-Servicemen will get age relaxation.

RRB NTPC UG revised dates

Last date to apply: December 4

Last date for application fee payment: December 6

RRB NTPC UG application correction window: December 7 to 16.

RRB NTPC Selection Process

The RRB NTPC selection process will be held through computer based tests (CBTs), skill tests, typing or aptitude tests.

RRB NTPC Pay Scale

The shortlisted candidates will get salary under 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC). The salary levels will vary as per the post.

For details on RRB NTPC recruitment notification, please visit the RRB portals.