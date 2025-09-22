RRB NTPC Result 2025 out at RRB websites; How to download NTPC CBT 1 scorecard PDF RRB NTPC Result Link 2025: RRB NTPC CBT 1 scorecard PDF is available for download at RRB websites. Know how to download RRB NTPC CBT 1 scorecard PDF. Check list of RRB websites, direct link to download NTPC CBT 1 scorecard PDF

New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) CBT 1 exam result 2025. The candidates who had appeared for RRB NTPC exam can check the result on rrb.digialm.com, RRB portals. To check RRB NTPC result, candidates need to visit rrb.digialm.com, RRB portals and click on RRB NTPC result link. Enter login credentials- registration number, date of birth to download RRB NTPC CBT 1 scorecard PDF. RRB NTPC CBT 1 scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save RRB NTPC CBT 1 scorecard PDF and take a print out.

RRB NTPC Result Link 2025: How to download NTPC CBT 1 scorecard PDF

Visit rrb.digialm.com, RRB NTPC result websites

Click on RRB NTPC CBT 1 scorecard PDF link

Use registration number, date of birth as the login credentials

RRB NTPC CBT 1 scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save RRB NTPC CBT 1 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

RRB NTPC CBT 1 scorecard PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, pass percentage, rank, other details.

RRB NTPC Result 2025: Websites to download scorecard PDF

RRB NTPC exam was held in CBT mode on various dates and shifts between August 7 and September 9. For details on RRB NTPC exam result 2025, please visit the RRB portals.