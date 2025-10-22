RRB NTPC registration 2025 begins for 5,810 vacancies; check eligibility criteria, application fee RRB NTPC registration 2025: The candidates who wish to apply for RRB NTPC exam can do so on the official website- rrbapply.gov.in, RRB portals. Check details on eligibility criteria, application fee.

New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Exam 2025 registration has started, the candidates who wish to apply for RRB NTPC exam can do so on the official website- rrbapply.gov.in, RRB portals. RRB NTPC recruitment drive is being held for 5,810 vacancies for the posts of Junior Clerk, Assistant Station Masyter, Goods Guard and other posts.

RRB NTPC Eligibility Criteria

For the RRB NTPC graduate posts, the candidates need to possess a degree from a recognised university, while for undergraduate posts, the candidates need to clear 12th or equivalent.

RRB NTPC Application Fee

RRB NTPC application fee for general, OBC and EWS candidates is Rs 500. While for the reserved category candidates- SC, ST, PwD, female and ex-servicemen, the application fee is Rs 250.

RRB NTPC Age Limit

The upper age limit for the RRB NTPC posts should be between 18 and 33 years. The reserved category candidates- SC, ST, OBC, PwD, and Ex-Servicemen will get age relaxation.

RRB NTPC registration 2025: How to apply at RRB portals

To apply for RRB NTPC post, candidates need to visit the RRB portals and click on NTPC application process link. Fill details in the RRB NTPC application form and upload required documents. Pay RRB NTPC application fee and click on submit. Save RRB NTPC application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the RRB portals

Click on RRB NTPC application process link

Fill the RRB NTPC registration form with details and upload required documents

Pay RRB NTPC application fee and click on submit

Save RRB NTPC application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

RRB NTPC Selection Process

The RRB NTPC selection process will be held through computer based tests (CBTs), skill tests, typing or aptitude tests.

RRB NTPC Pay Scale

The shortlisted candidates will get salary under 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC). The salary levels will vary as per the post.

For details on RRB NTPC recruitment notification, please visit the RRB portals.