Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Jobs
  3. RRB NTPC graduate CBT 2 answer key 2025 out at RRB websites; know how to raise objections

RRB NTPC graduate CBT 2 answer key 2025 out at RRB websites; know how to raise objections

RRB NTPC graduate CBT 2 answer key 2025: The candidates who had appeared for the NTPC graduate level CBT-II exam 2025 can check and download the answer key PDF on the RRB websites. The candidates can also raise objections on RRB NTPC graduate CBT 2 answer key 2025 till October 23.

Download RRB NTPC graduate CBT 2 answer key 2025 at RRB websites
Download RRB NTPC graduate CBT 2 answer key 2025 at RRB websites Image Source : File
Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the NTPC graduate level CBT-II answer key. The candidates who had appeared for the NTPC graduate level CBT-II exam 2025 can check and download the answer key PDF on the RRB websites. The candidates can also raise objections on RRB NTPC graduate CBT 2 answer key 2025 till October 23. 

"In order to enable candidates who appeared in the CBT-II to view their questions, responses and answer keys, a link has been provided on the websites of RRBs which will be active from 17.10.2025 at 16:00 hrs to 23.10.2025 at 23:55 hrs," RRB notification mentioned. RRB NTPC graduate CBT 2 answer key 2025 objection window fee is Rs 50. 

To check and download RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key PDF, candidates need to visit the RRB websites and click on RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key PDF link. RRB NTPC graduate CBT level two answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key PDF and take a print out. 

RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key 2025: How to raise objections at RRB websites

  • Visit the RRB websites
  • Click on RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key 2025 objection window link
  • Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth
  • Choose questions you wish to raise objections
  • Upload answers and submitted document PDF
  • Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit
  • Save RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key PDF and take a print out.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key 2025: RRB websites to download answer key PDF

After reviewing the objections received on RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key, RRB will release the NTPC CBT 2 final answer key and result. RRB NTPC CBT 2 final answer key and result once released, will be available on the RRB websites. 

For details on RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam 2025, please visit the RRB websites.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs
RRB RRB NTPC Answer Keys
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\