RRB NTPC graduate CBT 2 answer key 2025 out at RRB websites; know how to raise objections RRB NTPC graduate CBT 2 answer key 2025: The candidates who had appeared for the NTPC graduate level CBT-II exam 2025 can check and download the answer key PDF on the RRB websites. The candidates can also raise objections on RRB NTPC graduate CBT 2 answer key 2025 till October 23.

New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the NTPC graduate level CBT-II answer key. The candidates who had appeared for the NTPC graduate level CBT-II exam 2025 can check and download the answer key PDF on the RRB websites. The candidates can also raise objections on RRB NTPC graduate CBT 2 answer key 2025 till October 23.

"In order to enable candidates who appeared in the CBT-II to view their questions, responses and answer keys, a link has been provided on the websites of RRBs which will be active from 17.10.2025 at 16:00 hrs to 23.10.2025 at 23:55 hrs," RRB notification mentioned. RRB NTPC graduate CBT 2 answer key 2025 objection window fee is Rs 50.

To check and download RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key PDF, candidates need to visit the RRB websites and click on RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key PDF link. RRB NTPC graduate CBT level two answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key PDF and take a print out.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key 2025: How to raise objections at RRB websites

Visit the RRB websites

Click on RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key 2025 objection window link

Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers and submitted document PDF

Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit

Save RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key PDF and take a print out.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key 2025: RRB websites to download answer key PDF

After reviewing the objections received on RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key, RRB will release the NTPC CBT 2 final answer key and result. RRB NTPC CBT 2 final answer key and result once released, will be available on the RRB websites.

For details on RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam 2025, please visit the RRB websites.