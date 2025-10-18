RRB NTPC graduate CBT 2 answer key 2025 out at RRB websites; know how to raise objections

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the NTPC graduate level CBT-II answer key. The candidates who had appeared for the NTPC graduate level CBT-II exam 2025 can check and download the answer key PDF on the RRB websites. The candidates can also raise objections on RRB NTPC graduate CBT 2 answer key 2025 till October 23.
"In order to enable candidates who appeared in the CBT-II to view their questions, responses and answer keys, a link has been provided on the websites of RRBs which will be active from 17.10.2025 at 16:00 hrs to 23.10.2025 at 23:55 hrs," RRB notification mentioned. RRB NTPC graduate CBT 2 answer key 2025 objection window fee is Rs 50.
To check and download RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key PDF, candidates need to visit the RRB websites and click on RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key PDF link. RRB NTPC graduate CBT level two answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key PDF and take a print out.
RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key 2025: How to raise objections at RRB websites
- Visit the RRB websites
- Click on RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key 2025 objection window link
- Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth
- Choose questions you wish to raise objections
- Upload answers and submitted document PDF
- Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit
- Save RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key PDF and take a print out.
RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key 2025: RRB websites to download answer key PDF
- RRB Allahabad: www.rrbald.gov.in
- RRB Bangalore: www.rrbbnc.gov.in
- RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in
- RRB Bhubaneswar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in
- RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in
- RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in
- RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in
- RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbgkp.gov.in
- RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in
- RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in
- RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in
- RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in
- RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in
- RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
- RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in
- RRB Ranchi: www.rrbranchi.gov.in
- RRB Secunderabad: www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in
- RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org
- RRB Thiruvananthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in.
After reviewing the objections received on RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key, RRB will release the NTPC CBT 2 final answer key and result. RRB NTPC CBT 2 final answer key and result once released, will be available on the RRB websites.
For details on RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam 2025, please visit the RRB websites.