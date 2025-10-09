RRB NTPC graduate CBT 2 admit card 2025 out at RRB websites; How to download RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit card 2025: RRB NTPC graduate CBT 2 admit card 2025 is available for download at RRB websites. RRB NTPC exam will be held on October 13.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the NTPC graduate level CBT-II admit card today, October 9. The candidates who will appear for the RRB NTPC graduate CBT 2 exam can check and download the hall ticket on the RRB websites. RRB NTPC graduate CBT 2 exam is scheduled to be held on October 13.

How to download RRB NTPC graduate CBT 2 hall ticket 2025

The candidates can follow these steps to download RRB NTPC graduate CBT 2 admit card 2025.

Visit the RRB websites Click on RRB NTPC graduate CBT 2 admit card 2025 link Use registration number and date of birth as the required credentials for login RRB NTPC graduate CBT 2 admit card 2025 PDF will be available for download Save RRB NTPC graduate CBT 2 hall ticket PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

RRB NTPC graduate CBT 2 hall ticket 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

RRB NTPC graduate CBT 2 exam centre guidelines

Arrive on time: It is crucial to arrive early as the entry to the exam center will close 30 minutes before the exam commences. Latecomers will not be allowed to enter.

Carry an ID proof: Along with your admit card, bring a government-issued photo ID as proof of identity.

Adhere to restricted items policy: Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on RRB NTPC exam 2025, please visit the RRB websites.