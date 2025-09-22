RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam 2025 date out; admit card, exam city slip download details RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam 2025 date: RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam 2025 is scheduled to be held on Monday, October 13. The candidates can expect their RRB NTPC e-call letter by October 9. Know how to download RRB NTPC hall ticket PDF.

New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) CBT 2 exam date 2025. RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam 2025 is scheduled to be held on Monday, October 13. The shortlisted candidates for RRB NTPC CBT one exam will now appear for NTPC CBT two exam. RRB NTPC CBT one result has been released, the candidates can check and download NTPC CBT one scorecard on the rrb.digialm.com, RRB websites.

The RRB NTPC exam city centre slip will be available for download 10 days prior to the exam date and the admit card four days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs. The candidates can expect their RRB NTPC e-call letter by October 9.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit card 2025: How to download at rrb.digialm.com, RRB portals

To download RRB NTPC CBT 2 hall ticket PDF, candidates need to visit the RRB portals and click on RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit card PDF link. Enter login credentials- Registration number, date of birth. RRB NTPC CBT 2 hall ticket PDF will be available for download. Save RRB NTPC CBT 2 hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

RRB NTPC Exam Centre Guidelines

Aadhaar card: Along with admit card, the candidates need to carry Aadhaar card at the exam centre. Aadhaar linked biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam center prior to entry in the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card or printout of e-verified Aadhaar. Candidates are advised to authenticate their identification through Aadhaar verification, if not done already, by logging in with their credentials at www.rrbapply.gov.in to facilitate smooth entry into the examination center, RRB NTPC notification mentioned.

Restricted Items: The candidates should not carry any kind of electronic gadgets- mobile phone, smartwatches, calculators, geometry sets, pencil boxes, details.

For details on RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam 2025, please visit rrb.digialm.com, RRB portals.