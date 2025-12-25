RRB NTPC CBAT admit card 2025 out at rrbapply.gov.in; check RRB websites to download RRB NTPC CBAT admit card 2025: RRB NTPC CBAT admit card is available for download on the RRB websites. RRB NTPC CBAT exam 2025 is scheduled to be held on December 28.

New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate (UG) Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) admit card. RRB NTPC CBAT admit card is available for download on the RRB websites. RRB NTPC CBAT exam 2025 is scheduled to be held on December 28, 2025.

The candidates can follow these steps to download RRB NTPC CBAT admit card 2025. To download RRB NTPC admit card 2025, candidates need to visit the RRB websites and click on RRB NTPC hall ticket PDF link. Use login credentials- application number, date of birth. RRB NTPC hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen, save RRB NTPC CBT 2 hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

How to download RRB NTPC CBAT admit card 2025

Visit the RRB websites

Click on RRB NTPC CBAT admit card 2025 link

Enter registration number, date of birth as the login credentials

RRB NTPC CBAT hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save RRB NTPC CBAT admit card PDF and take a print out.

RRB NTPC CBAT hall ticket 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

