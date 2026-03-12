RRB NTPC admit card 2026: How to download hall ticket at RRB websites

New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate (UG) admit card soon on the RRB websites. The candidates can check and download RRB NTPC UG admit card on the RRB websites, once released. RRB NTPC UG exam is scheduled to be held from March 16 to 27, 2026.

The candidates can check and download RRB NTPC hall ticket PDF on the RRB websites. To download, candidates need to visit the RRB websites and click on RRB NTPC hall ticket pdf link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. RRB NTPC hall ticket pdf will appear on the screen for download. Save RRB NTPC UG admit card pdf and take a print out.

The RRB NTPC UG city slip 2026 has been released, the candidates can check and download RRB NTPC UG city slip on the RRB websites. The candidates who will appear for RRB NTPC UG exam can check and download city slip on the RRB websites. To download, candidates need to visit the RRB websites and click on RRB NTPC city slip pdf link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. RRB NTPC city slip pdf will appear on the screen for download. Save RRB NTPC UG city slip pdf and take a print out.

For details on RRB NTPC UG exam 2026, please visit the RRB websites.