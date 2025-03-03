RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025, city slip expected soon - when and where to download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025, and city intimation slip will be released soon. Candidates who applied for the RRB NTPC exam 2025 can download their hall tickets, and city intimation slip from the official website, once released. Check latest updates here.

RRB NTPC admit card 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon release the admit cards for Non-Technical Popular Categories, NTPC recruitment exam. Once out, the candidates will be able to download RRB NTPC admit cards from the official website of RRB.

RRB NTPC exam date

As of now, the RRB has not announced the exam schedule for Non-Technical Popular Categories. Following the exam pattern, RRB will release the exam city slip ahead of the admit card. It is released before the admit card so that students can make travel arrangements accordingly. Once out, the candidates can check RRB NTPC exam city intimation slip from the regional official websites of RRB.

RRB NTPC exam registration procedure for graduate-level positions was conducted between September 14 and 13. For undergraduate-level positions, the registration procedure started on September 21 and ended on October 20, 2024.

Over 11, 000 vacancies to be filled

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 11,558 vacancies, of which, 8,113 vacancies are for graduate-level and 3,445 undergraduate-level. The selection of the candidates will be done based on their overall performance in the computer-based test (CBT-1), computer-based test (CBT-2) or Typing Skill Test (TST), Document Verification (DV)and Medical Examination.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025: How to download?