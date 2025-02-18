RRB MI Recruitment 2025: Last date extended again for 1,036 vacancies, check new schedule, direct link, more RRB MI Recruitment 2025 registration's last date has been extended again. All those who have not yet submitted their application form can do so before the last date. Check new schedule, exam pattern, selection procedure, how to apply, direct link and more.

RRB Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has once again extended the last date for recruitment to the various posts of RRB in Ministerial and Isolated categories. Candidates who have not submitted their application forms can do so through the official website of RRB. According to the latest notice, the last date for submission of the application form is February 21.

1,036 vacancies to be filled

Notably, it is the third time the railway extended the registration deadline. Initially, the deadline for RRB registration was February 6, which was later extended to February 16, and now to February 21. The recruitment aims to fill 1,036 vacancies in different departments of Ministerial and Isolated categories.

Selection to be multi-staged

The selection of the candidates will be done based on a multi-staged recruitment process. This includes a single-stage computer-based test, followed by a performance or teaching skill test, a translation test (if required), and a document verification/medical exam. The exam will comprise a total of 100 questions and a duration of 90 minutes will be given to candidates to complete the test. Candidates with benchmark disabilities using a scribe will get 30 minutes extra to complete the exam.

RRB MI Recruitment 2025 exam pattern

Questions in the RRB MI 2025 recruitment exam will be asked about Professional Ability, General Awareness, General Intelligence, Reasoning, Mathematics, and General Science. Candidates who will mark negative answers will also face negative markings. One-third mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

How to apply for RRB MI Recruitment 2025?

Visit the official website of RRB

Navigate the link to the 'RRB MI Recruitment 2025 registration application form'

It will redirect you to a new page where you need to enter the registration details.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the RRB MI Recruitment 2025 application form for future reference.

RRB MI Recruitment 2025 application form