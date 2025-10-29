RRB JE notification 2025 out for 2,569 vacancies; Check application process dates, eligibility criteria RRB JE notification 2025: The RRB JE recruitment drive will be held for 2,569 JE vacancies across multiple zones. The RRB JE online application process will begin on October 31, the candidates who wish to apply for RRB JE can do so till November 30.

New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment notification. The RRB JE recruitment drive will be held for 2,569 JE vacancies across multiple zones. The RRB JE online application process will begin on October 31, the candidates who wish to apply for RRB JE can do so till November 30, The RRB JE application correction window will remain open from December 3 to 12, 2025.

To apply for RRB JE recruitment notification 2025, candidates need to visit the RRB portals and click on RRB JE application process link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay the application fee and click on submit. Save RRB JE application form PDF and take a print out.

RRB JE Registration 2025: How to apply at RRB portals

Visit the region-wise RRB websites

Click on RRB JE application process link

Enter details in the application form and upload required documents

Pay the RRB JE application form PDF

Save RRB JE application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

RRB JE notification 2025: Check RRB websites to apply

RRB Allahabad: www.rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore: www.rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubaneswar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbgkp.gov.in

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi: www.rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad: www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

RRB Thiruvananthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in.

RRB JE Application Fee 2025

General/ OBC: The application fee for the general/ OBC category candidate is Rs 500 SC/ ST/ Ex-Serviceman: The registration fee for the SC/ ST/ Ex-serviceman, reserved category candidates is Rs 250.

Eligibility criteria: The candidates need to possess Diploma/ BE/ BTech to apply for RRB JE post.

Selection process: The selection process for the RRB JE recruitment 2025 follows computer based test (CBT 1 and 2), document verification and medical examination.

Pay scale: The minimum pay scale for the RRB JE post is Rs 35,400 (level 6th CPC Pay Matrix).

RRB JE recruitment notification 2025: Important dates

Application process begins: October 31

Last date to apply: November 30

Last date to pay registration fee: December 2

Application form correction window dates: December 3 to 12, 2025.

For details on RRB JE recruitment 2025, please visit the RRB portals.