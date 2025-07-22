RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2025 declared for remaining 12 zones, check zone-wise merit list RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2025 for 12 zones has been declared by the RRB. Candidates who appeared for the exam within the RRB Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Bilaspur, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Prayagraj, Chennai and Siliguri zones can download their results from official website.

New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the results of the RRB JE CBT 2 exam for the remaining 12 zones, including RRB Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Bilaspur, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Prayagraj, Chennai and Siliguri. The results have been declared in the form of a PDF, containing the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates. Those who qualified for the RRB JE CBT 2 exam 2025 are eligible to appear in the document verification round. Candidates can download their results by following the easy steps given below.

How to download RRB JE CBT 2 results?

Visit the official website of the respective RRB.

Now, click on the 'RRB JE CBT 2 result'.

It will redirect you to a PDF containing the roll numbers of qualified candidates.

RRB JE CBT 2 result will appear on the screen.

Download and save RRB JE CBT 2 results for future reference.

What's next?

All those who have been declared qualified in the RRB CBT 2 exam 2025 are eligible to appear in the document verification round & Medical Examination (ME) round. Shortlisting for document verification has been done as per the provisions of CEN, duly considering community-wise cutoff marks for various categories of posts, while screening the candidates for 2nd stage CBT, their post preferences and Merit Index in 2nd stage CBT. Merit Index has been generated for all the candidates. Scaled score (out of 100) for the single session exam group of 2nd Stage CBT is more than or equal to their community qualifying marks. This is as per the formula given in the CEN vide Para 14.2 of CEN 03/2024. Candidates are advised to refer to the community-wise cutoff for each post declared while publishing the list of the candidates shortlisted for 2nd stage CBT to know their eligibility for allocation of their preferred post on the basis of Merit Index. The candidates would be eligible for the posts for which his/her community-wise cutoff in 1st Stage CBT is less than or equal to his/her 1st Stage CBT Score, subject to opting for the same while submitting their applications.

Download RRB Bhubaneswar JE CBT 2 Result 2025

Download RRB Muzaffarpur JE CBT 2 Result 2025

Download RRB Patna JE CBT 2 Result 2025

Download RRB Prayagraj JE CBT 2 Result 2025

Download RRB Chennai JE CBT 2 Result 2025

Download RRB Siliguri JE CBT 2 Result 2025