RRB JE CBT 1 answer key 2026 OUT at rrb.digialm.com; know how to raise objections

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the Junior Engineer Computer Based Test (CBT 1) answer key. The candidates can check and download RRB JE CBT 1 answer key 2026 on the official website - rrb.digialm.com, RRB websites. The candidates who wish to raise objections on RRB JE CBT 1 answer key can do so till November 17. The RRB JE CBT 1 exam was held on October 27, 28 and November 2, 2026.

How to download RRB JE CBT 1 answer key 2026

The candidates can check and download RRB JE CBT one answer key on the RRB websites. To download RRB JE CBT one answer key, candidates need to visit the RRB websites and click on RRB JE CBT one answer key PDF link. RRB JE CBT one answer key will appear on the screen for download. Save RRB JE CBT One answer key pdf and take a print out.

Visit the RRB websites

Click on RRB JE CBT one answer key pdf link

RRB JE CBT one answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save RRB JE CBT One answer key pdf and take a hard copy out of it.

How to raise objections on RRB JE CBT 1 answer key 2026

The candidates who wish to raise objections on RRB JE CBT 1 answer key can do so at rrb.digialm.com, RRB websites. To raise objections, candidates need to visit the RRB websites and click on RRB JE CBT one answer key objection window link. Use registration number, roll number as the required login credentials. Choose questions you wish to raise objections and upload answers and supporting document PDF. Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit. Save RRB JE CBT One answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit rrb.digialm.com, RRB websites

Click on RRB JE CBT one answer key objection window link

Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers and supporting document PDF

Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit

Save RRB JE CBT One answer key PDF and take a print out.

RRB websites to download JE CBT One answer key 2026

For details on RRB JE CBT One exam 2026, please visit the rrb.digialm.com, RRB websites.

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