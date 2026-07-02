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RRB Group D result 2026 OUT at RRB websites; what's next for shortlisted candidates

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

The candidates who had appeared for RRB Group D computer based test (CBT) can check the result on the official website - rrb.digialm.com, RRB websites. Know how to download RRB Group D scorecard, rank-wise list PDF.

Check RRB Group D result 2026 at RRB websites.
Check RRB Group D result 2026 at RRB websites. Image Source : rrb.digialm.com
New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the result for Group D recruitment exam 2026. The candidates who had appeared for RRB Group D computer based test (CBT) can check the result on the official website - rrb.digialm.com, RRB websites. RRB Group D scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth. 

How to download RRB Group D scorecard at RRB websites 

The candidates can check and download RRB Group D scorecard at rrb.digialm.com, RRB websites. To download RRB Group D scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the RRB websites and click on RRB Group D scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. RRB Group D scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save RRB Group D scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit rrb.digialm.com, RRB websites 
  • Click on RRB Group D scorecard PDF link 
  • Use application number, date of birth as login credentials  
  • RRB Group D scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save RRB Group D scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

How to download RRB Group D roll number-wise list PDF 

The candidates can check and download RRB Group D roll number-wise list PDF on the RRB websites. To download RRB Group D roll number-wise list PDF, candidates need to visit rrb.digialm.com, RRB websites. Click on RRB Group D roll number-wise list PDF. RRB Group D roll number-wise list will be available for download on the screen, save  RRB Group D roll number-wise list and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official websites - rrb.digialm.com, RRB websites 
  • Click on RRB Group D roll number-wise list PDF link 
  • RRB Group D roll number-wise list PDF will be available for download 
  • Save RRB Group D roll number-wise list PDF and take a print out. 

RRB Group D cut off category-wise 

  • General (UR) - 78.125 
  • OBC - 77.317 
  • EWS - 74.148 
  • SC - 72.409 
  • ST - 66.65. 

The shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The RRB Group D recruitment drive is being held for 32,438 posts. The RRB Group D CBT exam was held from November 27 to February 10, 2026. 

For details on RRB Group D result 2026, please visit the RRB websites.  

Also Read | RRB Technician recruitment 2026 begins for 6557 posts; check eligibility criteria, selection process 

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