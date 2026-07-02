RRB Group D result 2026 OUT at RRB websites; what's next for shortlisted candidates

New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the result for Group D recruitment exam 2026. The candidates who had appeared for RRB Group D computer based test (CBT) can check the result on the official website - rrb.digialm.com, RRB websites. RRB Group D scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth.

How to download RRB Group D scorecard at RRB websites

The candidates can check and download RRB Group D scorecard at rrb.digialm.com, RRB websites. To download RRB Group D scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the RRB websites and click on RRB Group D scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. RRB Group D scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save RRB Group D scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit rrb.digialm.com, RRB websites

Click on RRB Group D scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as login credentials

RRB Group D scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save RRB Group D scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download RRB Group D roll number-wise list PDF

The candidates can check and download RRB Group D roll number-wise list PDF on the RRB websites. To download RRB Group D roll number-wise list PDF, candidates need to visit rrb.digialm.com, RRB websites. Click on RRB Group D roll number-wise list PDF. RRB Group D roll number-wise list will be available for download on the screen, save RRB Group D roll number-wise list and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - rrb.digialm.com, RRB websites

Click on RRB Group D roll number-wise list PDF link

RRB Group D roll number-wise list PDF will be available for download

Save RRB Group D roll number-wise list PDF and take a print out.

RRB Group D cut off category-wise

General (UR) - 78.125

OBC - 77.317

EWS - 74.148

SC - 72.409

ST - 66.65.

The shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The RRB Group D recruitment drive is being held for 32,438 posts. The RRB Group D CBT exam was held from November 27 to February 10, 2026.

For details on RRB Group D result 2026, please visit the RRB websites.

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