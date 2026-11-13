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RRB Group D result 2026 OUT at rrb.digialm.com, RRB websites, know how to download roll number-wise list PDF

Written By: Arnab Mitra
Published: ,Updated:

The candidates can check RRB Group D result 2026 at rrb.digialm.com, RRB websites. Know how to download roll number-wise list PDF.

Check RRB Group D result 2026 at rrb.digialm.com, RRB websites.
Check RRB Group D result 2026 at rrb.digialm.com, RRB websites. Image Source : India TV

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the Group D exam result 2026, the candidates can check and download Group D roll number-wise list PDF at rrb.digialm.com, RRB websites. RRB Group D exam was held from August 3 to August 25, with answer key got released on September 7. 

How to download RRB Group D roll number-wise list PDF at RRB websites 

The candidates can check and download RRB Group D roll number-wise list PDF at RRB websites. To download RRB Group D roll number-wise list PDF, candidates need to visit at rrb.digialm.com, RRB websites. Click on RRB Group D roll number-wise list PDF. RRB Group D roll number-wise list will be available for download on the screen, save RRB Group D roll number-wise list and take a print out.  

  • Visit the official websites - rrb.digialm.com, RRB websites 
  • Click on RRB Group D roll number-wise list PDF link 
  • RRB Group D roll number-wise list PDF will be available for download 
  • Save RRB Group D roll number-wise list PDF and take a print out.   

RRB websites to check Group D result 2026  

The shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The recruitment drive is being held for 22,195 Level 1 (Group D) posts across various railway zones of Indian Railways.  

Meanwhile, RRB  Junior Engineer Computer Based Test (CBT 1) answer key. The candidates can check and download RRB JE CBT 1 answer key 2026 on the official website - rrb.digialm.com, RRB websites. The candidates who wish to raise objections on  RRB JE CBT 1 answer key can do so till November 17. The RRB JE CBT 1 exam was held on October 27, 28 and November 2, 2026. 

For details on RRB Group D result 2026, please visit rrb.digialm.com, RRB websites.    

Also Read: 

RRB JE CBT 1 answer key 2026 OUT at rrb.digialm.com; know how to raise objections  

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