RRB Group D result 2026 OUT at rrb.digialm.com, RRB websites, know how to download roll number-wise list PDF

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the Group D exam result 2026, the candidates can check and download Group D roll number-wise list PDF at rrb.digialm.com, RRB websites. RRB Group D exam was held from August 3 to August 25, with answer key got released on September 7.

How to download RRB Group D roll number-wise list PDF at RRB websites

The candidates can check and download RRB Group D roll number-wise list PDF at RRB websites. To download RRB Group D roll number-wise list PDF, candidates need to visit at rrb.digialm.com, RRB websites. Click on RRB Group D roll number-wise list PDF. RRB Group D roll number-wise list will be available for download on the screen, save RRB Group D roll number-wise list and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - rrb.digialm.com, RRB websites

Click on RRB Group D roll number-wise list PDF link

RRB Group D roll number-wise list PDF will be available for download

Save RRB Group D roll number-wise list PDF and take a print out.

RRB websites to check Group D result 2026

The shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The recruitment drive is being held for 22,195 Level 1 (Group D) posts across various railway zones of Indian Railways.

Meanwhile, RRB Junior Engineer Computer Based Test (CBT 1) answer key. The candidates can check and download RRB JE CBT 1 answer key 2026 on the official website - rrb.digialm.com, RRB websites. The candidates who wish to raise objections on RRB JE CBT 1 answer key can do so till November 17. The RRB JE CBT 1 exam was held on October 27, 28 and November 2, 2026.

For details on RRB Group D result 2026, please visit rrb.digialm.com, RRB websites.

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RRB JE CBT 1 answer key 2026 OUT at rrb.digialm.com; know how to raise objections