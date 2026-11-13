RRB Group D result 2026 OUT at rrb.digialm.com, RRB websites, know how to download roll number-wise list PDF

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the Group D exam result 2026, the candidates can check and download Group D roll number-wise list PDF at rrb.digialm.com, RRB websites. RRB Group D exam was held from August 3 to August 25, with answer key got released on September 7.
How to download RRB Group D roll number-wise list PDF at RRB websites
The candidates can check and download RRB Group D roll number-wise list PDF at RRB websites. To download RRB Group D roll number-wise list PDF, candidates need to visit at rrb.digialm.com, RRB websites. Click on RRB Group D roll number-wise list PDF. RRB Group D roll number-wise list will be available for download on the screen, save RRB Group D roll number-wise list and take a print out.
- Visit the official websites - rrb.digialm.com, RRB websites
- Click on RRB Group D roll number-wise list PDF link
- RRB Group D roll number-wise list PDF will be available for download
- Save RRB Group D roll number-wise list PDF and take a print out.
RRB websites to check Group D result 2026
- RRB Allahabad: www.rrbald.gov.in
- RRB Bangalore: www.rrbbnc.gov.in
- RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in
- RRB Bhubaneswar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in
- RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in
- RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in
- RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in
- RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbgkp.gov.in
- RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in
- RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in
- RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in
- RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in
- RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in
- RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
- RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in
- RRB Ranchi: www.rrbranchi.gov.in
- RRB Secunderabad: www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in
- RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org
- RRB Thiruvananthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in.
The shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The recruitment drive is being held for 22,195 Level 1 (Group D) posts across various railway zones of Indian Railways.
Meanwhile, RRB Junior Engineer Computer Based Test (CBT 1) answer key. The candidates can check and download RRB JE CBT 1 answer key 2026 on the official website - rrb.digialm.com, RRB websites. The candidates who wish to raise objections on RRB JE CBT 1 answer key can do so till November 17. The RRB JE CBT 1 exam was held on October 27, 28 and November 2, 2026.
For details on RRB Group D result 2026, please visit rrb.digialm.com, RRB websites.
Also Read:
RRB JE CBT 1 answer key 2026 OUT at rrb.digialm.com; know how to raise objections