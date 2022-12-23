Friday, December 23, 2022
     
RRB Group D Result 2022: Result out for Allahabad, Bhopal, Kolkata, Guwahati, Patna and more | direct link

RRB Group D Result 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board has recently released the RRB Group D Result for various regions including Allahabad, Patna, Secunderabad, Kolkata and more on the official website. Check out the direct link and all the important details.

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi New Delhi Updated on: December 23, 2022 12:04 IST
RRB Group D Result 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Group D Result for various regions including Allahabad, Patna, Secunderabad, Kolkata and more. Candidates can check and download their results on the official website of the regions. The RRB Group D exam was conducted for 1,03,769 vacant posts. Now the qualified students will have to appear for the physical test. A candidate who qualifies for the test will be asked to submit the documents. 

The RRB Group D Phase 1 exam was held from August 17, 2022, to August 25, 2022. Over 1 crore candidates applied and appeared for RRB Group D Result 2022. Students are requested to check their personal information on their scorecards. The RRB Group D Scorecard 2022 will mention the name of the candidate, date of birth, roll number, registration number, applied zone, the normalized score of the candidate, raw score, overall and sectional cut-off of the exam. 

  • Dec 23, 2022 12:04 PM (IST) Posted by Bhagya Luxmi

    RRB Group D Result for Ranchi Region Out!

    Candidates can now check the RRB Group D Result for Ranchi region 2022. Here is the direct link to check and download the result. 

    RRB Group D Result 2022 out for Ranchi Region

  • Dec 23, 2022 11:55 AM (IST) Posted by Bhagya Luxmi

    Ajmer Region: RRB Group D Result 2022 released!

    The Result for RRB Group D Ajmer region has been released on the official website of the recruitment board. Candidates can check the result through direct link provided here. 

    RRB Group D Ajmer Result 2022 | CHECK HERE 

  • Dec 23, 2022 11:52 AM (IST) Posted by Bhagya Luxmi

    RRB Group D Ahmedabad Result 2022 out! see direct link to check and download

    RRB Group D Result for the Ahmedabad region has been released. Check here the direct link to download the result. The qualified candidates will be called for the PET. 

    Direct link to check Ahmedabad RRB Group D Result 2022

  • Dec 23, 2022 11:46 AM (IST) Posted by Bhagya Luxmi

    RRB Group D Allahabad CBT Result 2022 announced | Check direct link

    The RRB Group D Result for Allahabad Region is announced. Candidates who appeared in the CBT examination can now check and download the result here. 

    Direct link for Allahabad RRB Group D Result 2022: 

  • Dec 23, 2022 11:44 AM (IST) Posted by Bhagya Luxmi

    Patna: RRB Group D Result out! Check result here

    RRB Group D Result 2022 for the Patna region is out. The result is available on the regional website of the board. 

    Direct link to check and download RRB Group D Result 2022 for Patna Region

  • Dec 23, 2022 11:28 AM (IST) Posted by Bhagya Luxmi

    Bhubaneswar: RRB group D result declared! check direct link here

    The RRB Group D result for the Bhubaneswar region is declared. We have provided the direct link here for the result. 

    Direct Link for Bhubaneswar RRB Group D Result: 

  • Dec 23, 2022 11:23 AM (IST) Posted by Bhagya Luxmi

    RRB Group D Result for Chennai declared | check direct link to download result

    Candidates of the Chennai region can now download the result of RRB Group 2022 from the regional website. The RRB has now released the result for various regions. 

    Direct link to check RRB Group D Result for Chennai region 

  • Dec 23, 2022 11:14 AM (IST) Posted by Bhagya Luxmi

    RRB Group D Result 2022 for BHOPAL Region released!

    The RRB Group D Result 2022 for BHOPAL region has been released finally. Candidates can check the result on the regional website. 

    Direct link for RRB Group D Result 2022 Bhopal region:

  • Dec 23, 2022 11:12 AM (IST) Posted by Bhagya Luxmi

    RRB Group D Result 2022 for Guwahati region released! check direct link

    The board has released the result for RRB Group D Guwahati Region. Candidates can now check and download the result from the regional website. 

    Direct link for RRB Group D Result 2022 for Guwahati Region:

     

  • Dec 23, 2022 11:08 AM (IST) Posted by Bhagya Luxmi

    RRB Group D 2022 Result declared for Allahabad, Patna, Bhopal and other regions | check here

    The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the result for RRB Group D 2022 (CEN No- RRC- 01/2019 level 1 posts) on the official website. The result for Allahabad, Patna, Bhopal, Guwahati, Kolkata and other regions is available on the official website of the regions. 

  • Dec 23, 2022 11:03 AM (IST) Posted by Bhagya Luxmi

    RRB Group D Result 2022 out!

    The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the result of RRB Group D CBT 2022 for various regions. Candidates can check their results on the official website of the regions. 

