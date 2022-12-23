Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV RRB Group D Result 2022: Result out for Allahabad, Bhopal, Kolkata, Guwahati, Patna and more | direct link

RRB Group D Result 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Group D Result for various regions including Allahabad, Patna, Secunderabad, Kolkata and more. Candidates can check and download their results on the official website of the regions. The RRB Group D exam was conducted for 1,03,769 vacant posts. Now the qualified students will have to appear for the physical test. A candidate who qualifies for the test will be asked to submit the documents.

The RRB Group D Phase 1 exam was held from August 17, 2022, to August 25, 2022. Over 1 crore candidates applied and appeared for RRB Group D Result 2022. Students are requested to check their personal information on their scorecards. The RRB Group D Scorecard 2022 will mention the name of the candidate, date of birth, roll number, registration number, applied zone, the normalized score of the candidate, raw score, overall and sectional cut-off of the exam.