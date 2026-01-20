RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Registration date postponed; check eligibility, age limit, selection process

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has deferred the Group D recruitment registration process. The RRB Group D application process which was scheduled to be commenced on January 21 will now begin on January 31. Interested candidates can apply for RRB Group D post on the official website- www.rrbapply.gov.in. The RRB Group D recruitment drive will be held for around 22,000 vacancies.
Out of the 22,000 vacancies in Group D, the highest 12,500 vacancies are in the Engineering Department, track maintainer grade 4- 11,000, Traffic Point B- 5,000, Assistant (S&T)- 1,500, Assistant (C&W)- 1,000, Assistant (TRD)- 800, Assistant (Track Machine) and Assistant (Bridge)- 600, Assistant (P-Way)- 300, Assistant Operation- 500, Assistant Loco Sheet- 200.
RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Official websites to apply
- RRB Allahabad: www.rrbald.gov.in
- RRB Bangalore: www.rrbbnc.gov.in
- RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in
- RRB Bhubaneswar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in
- RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in
- RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in
- RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in
- RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbgkp.gov.in
- RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in
- RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in
- RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in
- RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in
- RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in
- RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
- RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in
- RRB Ranchi: www.rrbranchi.gov.in
- RRB Secunderabad: www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in
- RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org
- RRB Thiruvananthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in.
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualifications: 10th pass or ITI or equivalent or National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT. Candidates must already have the Educational/Technical qualifications prescribed in the CEN from recognized Institute/University for submission of Online application. Those awaiting the results of their final examination of the prescribed minimum educational/technical qualification Should not apply.
Age Limit - 18 to 36 years (There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category)
RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: How to apply online?
- Visit the official website of RRB, rrbapply.gov.in.
- Click on 'apply' tab available on homepage.
- Create your account by providing essential details.
- On successful registration, login with your generated credentials.
- Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.
- Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.
Application Fee
For all candidates: Rs. 500/-
For PwBD / Female /Transgender/ Ex-Servicemen candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ST/Minority Communities/ Economically Backward Class (EBC): Rs. 250/-
For details on RRB Group D Recruitment 2026, please visit the official website- www.rrbapply.gov.in.