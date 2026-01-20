RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Registration date postponed; check eligibility, age limit, selection process RRB Group D Recruitment Registration 2026: The RRB Group D application process which was scheduled to be commenced on January 21 will now begin on January 31. Interested candidates can apply for RRB Group D post on the official website- www.rrbapply.gov.in

New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has deferred the Group D recruitment registration process. The RRB Group D application process which was scheduled to be commenced on January 21 will now begin on January 31. Interested candidates can apply for RRB Group D post on the official website- www.rrbapply.gov.in. The RRB Group D recruitment drive will be held for around 22,000 vacancies.

Out of the 22,000 vacancies in Group D, the highest 12,500 vacancies are in the Engineering Department, track maintainer grade 4- 11,000, Traffic Point B- 5,000, Assistant (S&T)- 1,500, Assistant (C&W)- 1,000, Assistant (TRD)- 800, Assistant (Track Machine) and Assistant (Bridge)- 600, Assistant (P-Way)- 300, Assistant Operation- 500, Assistant Loco Sheet- 200.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Official websites to apply

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualifications: 10th pass or ITI or equivalent or National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT. Candidates must already have the Educational/Technical qualifications prescribed in the CEN from recognized Institute/University for submission of Online application. Those awaiting the results of their final examination of the prescribed minimum educational/technical qualification Should not apply.

Age Limit - 18 to 36 years (There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category)

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: How to apply online?

Visit the official website of RRB, rrbapply.gov.in.

Click on 'apply' tab available on homepage.

Create your account by providing essential details.

On successful registration, login with your generated credentials.

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Application Fee

For all candidates: Rs. 500/-

For PwBD / Female /Transgender/ Ex-Servicemen candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ST/Minority Communities/ Economically Backward Class (EBC): Rs. 250/-

For details on RRB Group D Recruitment 2026, please visit the official website- www.rrbapply.gov.in.