RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Registration date postponed; check eligibility, age limit, selection process

RRB Group D Recruitment Registration 2026: The RRB Group D application process which was scheduled to be commenced on January 21 will now begin on January 31. Interested candidates can apply for RRB Group D post on the official website- www.rrbapply.gov.in

RRB Group D registration 2026 will commence on January 31.
New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has deferred the Group D recruitment registration process. The RRB Group D application process which was scheduled to be commenced on January 21 will now begin on January 31. Interested candidates can apply for RRB Group D post on the official website- www.rrbapply.gov.in. The RRB Group D recruitment drive will be held for around 22,000 vacancies. 

Out of the 22,000 vacancies in Group D, the highest 12,500 vacancies are in the Engineering Department, track maintainer grade 4- 11,000, Traffic Point B- 5,000, Assistant (S&T)- 1,500, Assistant (C&W)- 1,000, Assistant (TRD)- 800, Assistant (Track Machine) and Assistant (Bridge)- 600, Assistant (P-Way)- 300, Assistant Operation- 500, Assistant Loco Sheet- 200. 

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Official websites to apply 

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualifications: 10th pass or ITI or equivalent or National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT. Candidates must already have the Educational/Technical qualifications prescribed in the CEN from recognized Institute/University for submission of Online application. Those awaiting the results of their final examination of the prescribed minimum educational/technical qualification Should not apply.

Age Limit - 18 to 36 years  (There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category)

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: How to apply online?

  • Visit the official website of RRB, rrbapply.gov.in.
  • Click on 'apply' tab available on homepage.
  • Create your account by providing essential details.
  • On successful registration, login with your generated credentials.
  • Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.
  • Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Application Fee

For all candidates: Rs. 500/-

For PwBD / Female /Transgender/ Ex-Servicemen candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ST/Minority Communities/ Economically Backward Class (EBC): Rs. 250/- 

For details on RRB Group D Recruitment 2026, please visit the official website- www.rrbapply.gov.in.  

