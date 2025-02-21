RRB Group D Recruitment 2025 registration deadline extended for over 32,000 vacancies - dates, how to apply RRB Group D Recruitment 2025 registration deadline has been extended. All those who have not yet submitted their application forms can do so before the new deadline. Check new dates, how to apply, fee, and other details.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2025 registration: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has extended the registration deadline for the recruitment to the various posts of Group D against the advertisement number (CEN number 08/2024). According to the latest update, the application window will close on March 1 instead of February 22 and the last date for remitting the application fee is March 3.

The correction window along with the modification fee will remain available between March 4 and March 13. Candidates are advised not to wait till the last date to avoid last minute rush on the official website.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 32,438 vacancies, including Assistant Bridge, Assistant C&W, Assistant Depot (Stores), Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel), Track Maintainer, Cabin Man, Pointsman, and others. The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the Computer Based Test and Physical Efficiency Test. Candidates are advised to check the official notification thoroughly before submitting the application forms. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to submit their application forms.

How to apply for RRB Group D Recruitment 2025?

Visit the respective official website of RRB

Click on 'CEN 08/2024'

It will redirect you to a window where you need to register yourself first before proceeding to application form.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2025 registration link

Who is eligible?

Eligibility Criteria: Candidates who have passed class 10th or equivalent are eligible to apply. They must be between the age limit of 18 and 36 years. However, there will be a relaxation in the upper age limit for reserved category candidates. Candidates can refer to the official notification for reference.

How much salary will be provided?

The selected candidates will get an initial pay of Rs 18,000 in level 1 of the 7th CPC pay matrix.

Exam Fee