RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Over 32,000 vacancies to be filled - eligibility, how to apply, fee, more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE RRB Group D Recruitment 2025

RRB Group D Recruitment 2025 Notification: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the notification for recruitment to the various posts of Group D. Candidates who wish to submit their applications can do so from January 23, 2025 onwards. The link to the online applications will be available on the official website of RRBs. A total of 32, 438 vacancies will be recruited for Group D positions under level 1. The selection of the candidates will be made based on their performance in the computer-based test, physical efficiency test, and medical/document verification. Candidates who have qualified for the CBT will be called for the next procedure. Check eligibility, how to apply, and other details here.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

Total number of vacancies - 32,438

Vacancy Break-up

Pointsman-B: 5, 058 Posts

Assistant (Track Machine): 799 Posts

Assistant (Bridge): 301 Posts

Track Maintainer Gr. IV Engineering: 13, 187 Posts

Assistant P-Way: 257 Posts

Assistant (C&W): 2,587 Posts

Assistant TRD Electrical: 1, 381 Posts

Assistant (S&T) S&T: 2, 012 Posts

Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel): 420 Posts

Assistant Loco Shed (Electrical): 950 Posts

Assistant Operations (Electrical): 744 Posts

Assistant TL & AC: 1041 Posts

Assistant TL & AC (Workshop): 624 Posts

Assistant (Workshop) (Mech): 3,077 Posts

RRB Group D Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidate must have completed class 10th qualification and hold a National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) from NCVT.

Age Limit - Between 18 and 26 years as of July 1, 2025, with relaxation as per RRB rules.

How to apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms through the online mode. The link to the online applications will be available on the official website of RRBs. Candidates have been advised to refer to the official website for latest updates.

Application Fee

General, OBC, EWS: Rs 500/-

SC, ST, PH: Rs 250/-

All Category Female: Rs 250/-

Fee refund (after appearing in Stage I exam):