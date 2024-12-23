Monday, December 23, 2024
     
  RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Over 32,000 vacancies to be filled - eligibility, how to apply, fee, more

RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Indian Railway is all set to fill more than 32,000 vacancies in various departments. Candidates who hold requisite qualifications and experience can submit application forms from January 23.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Dec 23, 2024 16:34 IST, Updated : Dec 23, 2024 16:40 IST
RRB Group D Recruitment 2025
Image Source : FILE RRB Group D Recruitment 2025
RRB Group D Recruitment 2025 Notification: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the notification for recruitment to the various posts of Group D. Candidates who wish to submit their applications can do so from January 23, 2025 onwards. The link to the online applications will be available on the official website of RRBs. A total of 32, 438 vacancies will be recruited for Group D positions under level 1. The selection of the candidates will be made based on their performance in the computer-based test, physical efficiency test, and medical/document verification. Candidates who have qualified for the CBT will be called for the next procedure. Check eligibility, how to apply, and other details here.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

Total number of vacancies - 32,438

Vacancy Break-up

  • Pointsman-B:  5, 058 Posts
  • Assistant (Track Machine): 799 Posts
  • Assistant (Bridge): 301 Posts
  • Track Maintainer Gr. IV Engineering: 13, 187 Posts
  • Assistant P-Way: 257 Posts
  • Assistant (C&W): 2,587  Posts
  • Assistant TRD Electrical: 1, 381 Posts
  • Assistant (S&T) S&T: 2, 012 Posts
  • Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel): 420 Posts
  • Assistant Loco Shed (Electrical): 950 Posts
  • Assistant Operations (Electrical): 744 Posts
  • Assistant TL & AC: 1041 Posts
  • Assistant TL & AC (Workshop): 624 Posts
  • Assistant (Workshop) (Mech): 3,077 Posts

RRB Group D Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 

Candidate must have completed class 10th qualification and hold a National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) from NCVT.
 
Age Limit - Between 18 and 26 years as of July 1, 2025, with relaxation as per RRB rules.

How to apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms through the online mode. The link to the online applications will be available on the official website of RRBs. Candidates have been advised to refer to the official website for latest updates.

Application Fee

  • General, OBC, EWS: Rs 500/-
  • SC, ST, PH: Rs 250/-
  • All Category Female: Rs 250/-

Fee refund (after appearing in Stage I exam):

  • General: Rs 400/-
  • OBC, EWS, SC, ST, PH: Rs 250/-
  • All Category Female: Rs 250/-
  • Payment modes: Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI/Other fee payment modes
