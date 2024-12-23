RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Over 32,000 vacancies to be filled - eligibility, how to apply, fee, more
RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Over 32,000 vacancies to be filled - eligibility, how to apply, fee, more
RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Indian Railway is all set to fill more than 32,000 vacancies in various departments. Candidates who hold requisite qualifications and experience can submit application forms from January 23.
RRB Group D Recruitment 2025 Notification: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the notification for recruitment to the various posts of Group D. Candidates who wish to submit their applications can do so from January 23, 2025 onwards. The link to the online applications will be available on the official website of RRBs. A total of 32, 438 vacancies will be recruited for Group D positions under level 1. The selection of the candidates will be made based on their performance in the computer-based test, physical efficiency test, and medical/document verification. Candidates who have qualified for the CBT will be called for the next procedure. Check eligibility, how to apply, and other details here.
RRB Group D Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details
Total number of vacancies - 32,438
Vacancy Break-up
Pointsman-B: 5, 058 Posts
Assistant (Track Machine): 799 Posts
Assistant (Bridge): 301 Posts
Track Maintainer Gr. IV Engineering: 13, 187 Posts
Assistant P-Way: 257 Posts
Assistant (C&W): 2,587 Posts
Assistant TRD Electrical: 1, 381 Posts
Assistant (S&T) S&T: 2, 012 Posts
Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel): 420 Posts
Assistant Loco Shed (Electrical): 950 Posts
Assistant Operations (Electrical): 744 Posts
Assistant TL & AC: 1041 Posts
Assistant TL & AC (Workshop): 624 Posts
Assistant (Workshop) (Mech): 3,077 Posts
RRB Group D Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Candidate must have completed class 10th qualification and hold a National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) from NCVT.
Age Limit - Between 18 and 26 years as of July 1, 2025, with relaxation as per RRB rules.
How to apply?
Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms through the online mode. The link to the online applications will be available on the official website of RRBs. Candidates have been advised to refer to the official website for latest updates.