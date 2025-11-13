Live RRB Group D Hall Ticket 2025 (OUT?): RRB Group D admit card at RRB websites; direct link to download RRB Group D Hall Ticket 2025 (OUT?) Live: The candidates who will appear for the RRB Group D exam 2025 can check and download the hall ticket on the RRB websites. RRB Group D exam 2025 is scheduled to be held from November 17 to December 31.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon release the admit card for the Group D recruitment exams 2025. The candidates who will appear for the RRB Group D exam 2025 can check and download the hall ticket on the RRB websites. RRB Group D exam 2025 is scheduled to be held from November 17 to December 31, 2025.

The candidates can follow these steps to download the RRB Group D admit card 2025. To download RRB Group D hall ticket 2025, candidates need to visit the RRB websites and click on RRB Group D admit card 2025 PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number and date of birth. RRB Group D admit card 2025 PDF will be available for download, save RRB Group D admit card PDF and take a print out.

RRB Group D hall ticket 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.