  Live RRB Group D Hall Ticket 2025 (OUT?): RRB Group D admit card at RRB websites; direct link to download

RRB Group D Hall Ticket 2025 (OUT?) Live: The candidates who will appear for the RRB Group D exam 2025 can check and download the hall ticket on the RRB websites. RRB Group D exam 2025 is scheduled to be held from November 17 to December 31.

RRB Group D Hall Ticket 2025 (OUT?) Live: Direct link to download RRB Group D admit card
Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon release the admit card for the Group D recruitment exams 2025. The candidates who will appear for the RRB Group D exam 2025 can check and download the hall ticket on the RRB websites. RRB Group D exam 2025 is scheduled to be held from November 17 to December 31, 2025.  

The candidates can follow these steps to download the RRB Group D admit card 2025. To download RRB Group D hall ticket 2025, candidates need to visit the RRB websites and click on RRB Group D admit card 2025 PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number and date of birth. RRB Group D admit card 2025 PDF will be available for download, save RRB Group D admit card PDF and take a print out. 

RRB Group D Hall Ticket 2025: How to download at RRB websites 

  • Visit the RRB websites 
  • Click on RRB Group D admit card 2025 PDF link 
  • Use application number and date of birth as the required login credentials 
  • RRB Group D admit card 2025 PDF will be available for download 
  • Save RRB Group D hall ticket 2025 PDF and take a print out. 

RRB Group D hall ticket 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details. 

  • 10:53 AM (IST)Nov 13, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RRB Group D Hall Ticket 2025 (OUT?) Live: RRB Group D exam date

    RRB Group D exam 2025 is scheduled to be held from November 17 to December 31, 2025.  

     

  • 10:50 AM (IST)Nov 13, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RRB Group D Hall Ticket 2025 (OUT?) Live: RRB websites to download admit card

    RRB Allahabad: www.rrbald.gov.in
    RRB Bangalore: www.rrbbnc.gov.in
    RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in
    RRB Bhubaneswar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in
    RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in
    RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in
    RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in
    RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbgkp.gov.in
    RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in
    RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in
    RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in
    RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in
    RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in
    RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
    RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in
    RRB Ranchi: www.rrbranchi.gov.in
    RRB Secunderabad: www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in
    RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org
    RRB Thiruvananthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in. 

     

  • 10:48 AM (IST)Nov 13, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RRB Group D Hall Ticket 2025 (OUT?) Live: Where to download RRB Group D admit card

     RRB Group D admit card will be available at rrbald.gov.in, RRB portals. Know how to download RRB Group D hall ticket. 

  • 10:46 AM (IST)Nov 13, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RRB Group D Hall Ticket 2025 (OUT?) Live: Steps to download admit card

    1. Visit the RRB websites 
    2. Click on RRB Group D admit card 2025 PDF link 
    3. Use application number and date of birth as the required login credentials 
    4. RRB Group D admit card 2025 PDF will be available for download 
    5. Save RRB Group D hall ticket 2025 PDF and take a print out.  
  • 10:46 AM (IST)Nov 13, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RRB Group D Hall Ticket 2025 (OUT?) Live: How to download RRB Group D admit card

    To download RRB Group D hall ticket 2025, candidates need to visit the RRB websites and click on RRB Group D admit card 2025 PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number and date of birth. RRB Group D admit card 2025 PDF will be available for download, save RRB Group D admit card PDF and take a print out. 

     

  • 10:44 AM (IST)Nov 13, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RRB Group D Hall Ticket 2025 (OUT?) Live: Websites to download RRB Group D admit card

    RRB Group D admit card will be released soon. RRB Group D admit card will be available for download on various RRB portals.  Check RRB websites to download RRB Group D hall ticket PDF.  

  • 10:42 AM (IST)Nov 13, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RRB Group D Hall Ticket 2025 (OUT?) Live: RRB Group D admit card today

    RRB Group D Hall Ticket 2025 will be released soon. The candidates can check and download RRB Group D hall ticket PDF on the RRB portals. RRB Group D exam 2025 is scheduled to be held from November 17 to December 31, 2025.  

     

