  3. RRB Group D hall ticket 2025 at RRB websites; direct link, how to download

Websites to download RRB Group D hall ticket 2025
Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Group D hall ticket will be released soon on the RRB websites. The candidates who will appear for the RRB Group D exam 2025 can check and download the hall ticket on the RRB websites. RRB Group D exam 2025 is scheduled to be held from November 17 to December 31, 2025.   

The candidates can follow these steps to download the RRB Group D admit card 2025. To download RRB Group D hall ticket 2025, candidates need to visit the RRB websites and click on RRB Group D admit card 2025 PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number and date of birth. RRB Group D admit card 2025 PDF will be available for download, save RRB Group D admit card PDF and take a print out. 

RRB Group D Hall Ticket 2025: How to download at RRB websites 

  • Visit the RRB websites 
  • Click on RRB Group D admit card 2025 PDF link 
  • Use application number and date of birth as the required login credentials 
  • RRB Group D admit card 2025 PDF will be available for download 
  • Save RRB Group D hall ticket 2025 PDF and take a print out. 

RRB Group D hall ticket 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details. 

RRB Group D Hall Ticket 2025: RRB websites to download admit card 

RRB Group D Paper Pattern 

RRB Group D Computer-Based Test (CBT) is a 90-minute online exam with 100 multiple-choice questions. The questions will be mainly from four sections- General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Science, Mathematics, General Awareness & Current Affairs. 

The RRB Group D recruitment drive is being held to fill 32,438 Level 1 posts under CEN 08/2024. For details on RRB Group D exam 2025, please visit the RRB websites.   

