RRB Group D hall ticket 2025 at RRB websites; direct link, how to download

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Group D hall ticket will be released soon on the RRB websites. The candidates who will appear for the RRB Group D exam 2025 can check and download the hall ticket on the RRB websites. RRB Group D exam 2025 is scheduled to be held from November 17 to December 31, 2025.
RRB Group D Hall Ticket 2025: How to download at RRB websites
- Visit the RRB websites
- Click on RRB Group D admit card 2025 PDF link
- Use application number and date of birth as the required login credentials
- RRB Group D admit card 2025 PDF will be available for download
- Save RRB Group D hall ticket 2025 PDF and take a print out.
RRB Group D hall ticket 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.
RRB Group D Hall Ticket 2025: RRB websites to download admit card
- RRB Allahabad: www.rrbald.gov.in
- RRB Bangalore: www.rrbbnc.gov.in
- RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in
- RRB Bhubaneswar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in
- RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in
- RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in
- RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in
- RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbgkp.gov.in
- RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in
- RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in
- RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in
- RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in
- RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in
- RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
- RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in
- RRB Ranchi: www.rrbranchi.gov.in
- RRB Secunderabad: www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in
- RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org
- RRB Thiruvananthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in.
RRB Group D Paper Pattern
RRB Group D Computer-Based Test (CBT) is a 90-minute online exam with 100 multiple-choice questions. The questions will be mainly from four sections- General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Science, Mathematics, General Awareness & Current Affairs.
The RRB Group D recruitment drive is being held to fill 32,438 Level 1 posts under CEN 08/2024. For details on RRB Group D exam 2025, please visit the RRB websites.