RRB Group D city slip 2025 PDF at RRB websites soon; know how to download

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will soon release the Group D exam city intimation slip PDF on the RRB websites. The candidates who will appear for the RRB Group D exam 2025 can check and download city intimation slip PDF on the RRB websites. RRB Group D exam 2025 is scheduled to be held from November 17 to December 31, 2025.
The candidates can follow these steps to download RRB Group D city slip 2025 PDF. To download RRB Group D city slip PDF, follow these steps-
- Visit the RRB websites
- Click on RRB Group D city slip 2025 PDF link
- Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth
- RRB Group D city slip 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download
- Save RRB Group D city slip 2025 PDF and take a print out.
RRB Group D city slip 2025: RRB websites to download city slip PDF
- RRB Allahabad: www.rrbald.gov.in
- RRB Bangalore: www.rrbbnc.gov.in
- RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in
- RRB Bhubaneswar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in
- RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in
- RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in
- RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in
- RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbgkp.gov.in
- RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in
- RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in
- RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in
- RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in
- RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in
- RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
- RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in
- RRB Ranchi: www.rrbranchi.gov.in
- RRB Secunderabad: www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in
- RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org
- RRB Thiruvananthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in.
RRB Group D admit card release date 2025
RRB Group D admit card 2025 is likely to be released by November 13, 3 to 4 days before the exam. The candidates can follow these steps to download RRB Group D hall ticket PDF. Here are the steps to follow to download RRB Group D hall ticket 2025 PDF-
- Visit the RRB websites
- Click on RRB Group D hall ticket PDF link
- Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials
- RRB Group D hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download
- Save RRB Group D hall ticket PDF and take a print out.
The RRB Group D recruitment drive is being held to fill 32,438 Level 1 posts under CEN 08/2024. For details on RRB Group D exam 2025, please visit the RRB websites.