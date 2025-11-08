RRB Group D city slip 2025 PDF at RRB websites soon; know how to download RRB Group D city slip 2025: The candidates who will appear for the RRB Group D exam 2025 can check and download city intimation slip PDF on the RRB websites. RRB Group D exam 2025 is scheduled to be held from November 17 to December 31.

New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will soon release the Group D exam city intimation slip PDF on the RRB websites. The candidates who will appear for the RRB Group D exam 2025 can check and download city intimation slip PDF on the RRB websites. RRB Group D exam 2025 is scheduled to be held from November 17 to December 31, 2025.

The candidates can follow these steps to download RRB Group D city slip 2025 PDF. To download RRB Group D city slip PDF, follow these steps-

Visit the RRB websites

Click on RRB Group D city slip 2025 PDF link

Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth

RRB Group D city slip 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save RRB Group D city slip 2025 PDF and take a print out.

RRB Group D city slip 2025: RRB websites to download city slip PDF

RRB Group D admit card release date 2025

RRB Group D admit card 2025 is likely to be released by November 13, 3 to 4 days before the exam. The candidates can follow these steps to download RRB Group D hall ticket PDF. Here are the steps to follow to download RRB Group D hall ticket 2025 PDF-

Visit the RRB websites Click on RRB Group D hall ticket PDF link Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials RRB Group D hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download Save RRB Group D hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

The RRB Group D recruitment drive is being held to fill 32,438 Level 1 posts under CEN 08/2024. For details on RRB Group D exam 2025, please visit the RRB websites.