RRB Group D city slip 2025 PDF at RRB websites soon; know how to download

RRB Group D city slip 2025: The candidates who will appear for the RRB Group D exam 2025 can check and download city intimation slip PDF on the RRB websites. RRB Group D exam 2025 is scheduled to be held from November 17 to December 31.

Know how to download RRB Group D city slip 2025 at RRB websites
Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will soon release the Group D exam city intimation slip PDF on the RRB websites. The candidates who will appear for the RRB Group D exam 2025 can check and download city intimation slip PDF on the RRB websites. RRB Group D exam 2025 is scheduled to be held from November 17 to December 31, 2025. 

The candidates can follow these steps to download RRB Group D city slip 2025 PDF. To download RRB Group D city slip PDF, follow these steps- 

  • Visit the RRB websites 
  • Click on RRB Group D city slip 2025 PDF link 
  • Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth 
  • RRB Group D city slip 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download 
  • Save RRB Group D city slip 2025 PDF and take a print out. 

RRB Group D city slip 2025: RRB websites to download city slip PDF 

RRB Group D admit card release date 2025 

RRB Group D admit card 2025 is likely to be released by November 13, 3 to 4 days before the exam. The candidates can follow these steps to download RRB Group D hall ticket PDF. Here are the steps to follow to download RRB Group D hall ticket 2025 PDF- 

  1. Visit the RRB websites 
  2. Click on RRB Group D hall ticket PDF link 
  3. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials  
  4. RRB Group D hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download 
  5. Save RRB Group D hall ticket PDF and take a print out.  

The RRB Group D recruitment drive is being held to fill 32,438 Level 1 posts under CEN 08/2024. For details on RRB Group D exam 2025, please visit the RRB websites. 

