RRB Group D city intimation slip 2025 out at RRB websites; direct link to download

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the Group D exam city intimation slip. The candidates who will appear for the RRB Group D exam 2025 can check and download city intimation slip PDF on the RRB websites. RRB Group D exam 2025 is scheduled to be held from November 27 to January 16, 2026
To download RRB Group D city slip PDF, candidates need to visit the RRB websites and click on city slip PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. RRB Group D city slip PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RRB Group D city slip PDF and take a print out.
RRB Group D city slip 2025 PDF at RRB websites: How to download
- Visit the RRB websites
- Click on RRB Group D city slip 2025 PDF link
- Use application number, date of birth as the login credentials
- RRB Group D city slip 2025 PDF will be available for download
- Save RRB Group D city slip 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
RRB Group D Hall Ticket 2025: How to download at RRB websites
RRB Group D hall ticket 2025 will be released 3 to 4 days before the exam, the admit card will be released by November 24. The candidates can follow these steps to download the RRB Group D admit card 2025. To download RRB Group D hall ticket 2025, candidates need to visit the RRB websites and click on RRB Group D admit card 2025 PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number and date of birth. RRB Group D admit card 2025 PDF will be available for download, save RRB Group D admit card PDF and take a print out.
- Visit the RRB websites
- Click on RRB Group D admit card 2025 PDF link
- Use application number and date of birth as the required login credentials
- RRB Group D admit card 2025 PDF will be available for download
- Save RRB Group D hall ticket 2025 PDF and take a print out.
RRB Group D city slip, admit card 2025: Direct link to download
- RRB Allahabad: www.rrbald.gov.in
- RRB Bangalore: www.rrbbnc.gov.in
- RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in
- RRB Bhubaneswar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in
- RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in
- RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in
- RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in
- RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbgkp.gov.in
- RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in
- RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in
- RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in
- RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in
- RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in
- RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
- RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in
- RRB Ranchi: www.rrbranchi.gov.in
- RRB Secunderabad: www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in
- RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org
- RRB Thiruvananthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in.
RRB Group D Computer-Based Test (CBT) is a 90-minute online exam with 100 multiple-choice questions. The questions will be mainly from four sections- General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Science, Mathematics, General Awareness & Current Affairs.
For details on RRB Group D exam 2025, please visit the RRB websites.