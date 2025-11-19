RRB Group D city intimation slip 2025 out at RRB websites; direct link to download RRB Group D city intimation slip 2025 link: The candidates who will appear for the RRB Group D exam 2025 can check and download city intimation slip PDF on the RRB websites. RRB Group D exam 2025 is scheduled to be held from November 27 to January 16.

New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the Group D exam city intimation slip. The candidates who will appear for the RRB Group D exam 2025 can check and download city intimation slip PDF on the RRB websites. RRB Group D exam 2025 is scheduled to be held from November 27 to January 16, 2026

To download RRB Group D city slip PDF, candidates need to visit the RRB websites and click on city slip PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. RRB Group D city slip PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RRB Group D city slip PDF and take a print out.

RRB Group D city slip 2025 PDF at RRB websites: How to download

Visit the RRB websites

Click on RRB Group D city slip 2025 PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the login credentials

RRB Group D city slip 2025 PDF will be available for download

Save RRB Group D city slip 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

RRB Group D Hall Ticket 2025: How to download at RRB websites

RRB Group D hall ticket 2025 will be released 3 to 4 days before the exam, the admit card will be released by November 24. The candidates can follow these steps to download the RRB Group D admit card 2025. To download RRB Group D hall ticket 2025, candidates need to visit the RRB websites and click on RRB Group D admit card 2025 PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number and date of birth. RRB Group D admit card 2025 PDF will be available for download, save RRB Group D admit card PDF and take a print out.

Visit the RRB websites

Click on RRB Group D admit card 2025 PDF link

Use application number and date of birth as the required login credentials

RRB Group D admit card 2025 PDF will be available for download

Save RRB Group D hall ticket 2025 PDF and take a print out.

RRB Group D city slip, admit card 2025: Direct link to download

RRB Group D Computer-Based Test (CBT) is a 90-minute online exam with 100 multiple-choice questions. The questions will be mainly from four sections- General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Science, Mathematics, General Awareness & Current Affairs.

For details on RRB Group D exam 2025, please visit the RRB websites.