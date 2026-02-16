RRB Group D answer key 2026: How to download at RRB websites

New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the Group D answer key 2026 soon. RRB Group D answer key 2026 once released, will be available for download on the RRB websites. The candidates can check and download RRB Group D answer key on the RRB portals, once released and raise objections on it. RRB Group D exam 2026 was held from November 27 to February 10, 2026.

How to download RRB Group D answer key 2026

The candidates can follow these steps to download RRB Group D answer key 2026 on the RRB portals. To download RRB Group D answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the RRB portals and click on RRB Group D answer key 2026 PDF link. RRB Group D answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen, save RRB Group D answer key PDF and take a print out.

RRB Group D answer key 2026: Steps to raise objections at RRB portals

Visit the RRB portals

Click on RRB Group D answer key objection window link

Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers, supporting document PDF

Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit

RRB Group D answer key 2026: RRB websites to download answer key

RRB Group D Result Date 2026

After reviewing the objections raised on RRB Group D answer key 2026, RRB Group D final answer key and result will be released. RRB Group D final answer key and result once released, the scorecard will be available for download on the RRB portals.

