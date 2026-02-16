RRB Group D answer key 2026: How to download at RRB websites

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the Group D answer key 2026 soon. RRB Group D answer key 2026 once released, will be available for download on the RRB websites. The candidates can check and download RRB Group D answer key on the RRB portals, once released and raise objections on it. RRB Group D exam 2026 was held from November 27 to February 10, 2026.
How to download RRB Group D answer key 2026
The candidates can follow these steps to download RRB Group D answer key 2026 on the RRB portals. To download RRB Group D answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the RRB portals and click on RRB Group D answer key 2026 PDF link. RRB Group D answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen, save RRB Group D answer key PDF and take a print out.
RRB Group D answer key 2026: Steps to raise objections at RRB portals
- Visit the RRB portals
- Click on RRB Group D answer key objection window link
- Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth
- Choose questions you wish to raise objections
- Upload answers, supporting document PDF
- Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit
- Save RRB Group D answer key PDF and take a print out.
RRB Group D answer key 2026: RRB websites to download answer key
- RRB Allahabad: www.rrbald.gov.in
- RRB Bangalore: www.rrbbnc.gov.in
- RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in
- RRB Bhubaneswar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in
- RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in
- RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in
- RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in
- RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbgkp.gov.in
- RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in
- RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in
- RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in
- RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in
- RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in
- RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
- RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in
- RRB Ranchi: www.rrbranchi.gov.in
- RRB Secunderabad: www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in
- RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org
- RRB Thiruvananthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in.
RRB Group D Result Date 2026
After reviewing the objections raised on RRB Group D answer key 2026, RRB Group D final answer key and result will be released. RRB Group D final answer key and result once released, the scorecard will be available for download on the RRB portals.
For details on RRB Group D exam, please visit the RRB websites.