RPSC Senior Teacher scorecard 2025 out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; how to download RPSC Senior Teacher scorecard 2025: The candidates who had appeared for the RPSC Senior Teacher exam can check and download scorecard PDF on the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

New Delhi:

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Senior Teacher exam scorecard PDF. The RPSC Senior Teacher scorecard has been released for the English, Hindi, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Science and Social Science subjects. The candidates who had appeared for the RPSC Senior Teacher exam can check and download scorecard PDF on the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The candidates who had appeared for the RPSC Senior Teacher exam can check and download scorecard PDF on the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. To download RPSC Senior Teacher scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. RPSC Senior Teacher scorecard 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RPSC Senior Teacher scorecard 2025 PDF and take a print out.

How to download RPSC Senior Teacher scorecard 2025 PDF

Visit the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on RPSC Senior Teacher scorecard 2025 PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

RPSC Senior Teacher scorecard 2025 PDF will be available for download

Save RPSC Senior Teacher scorecard 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

RPSC Senior Teacher comp. exam 2024 answer key

RPSC has also released the model answer key for Senior Teacher comp. exam 2024 (G.K. Group-C, Science, Urdu, Sanskrit, G.K. Group-D, Mathematics, English and Punjabi). The candidates can check and download the model answer key PDF on the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

To download RPSC Senior Teacher comp. exam 2024 answer key subject-wise, candidates need to visit the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and click on answer key PDF link. RPSC Senior Teacher comp. exam 2024 answer key PDF will be available for download. Save RPSC Senior Teacher comp. exam 2024 answer key PDF and take a print out.

For details on RPSC Senior Teacher exam 2025, please visit the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.