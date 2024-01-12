RPSC Recruitment 2024 Notification OUT: Apply online for 200 Assistant Professor posts from January 22

RPSC Recruitment 2024: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor. The online application process will start on January 22 and conclude on February 21. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can find all the necessary information regarding the recruitment process, including vacancy distribution, application procedure, fees, and other details below.
RPSC Recruitment 2024: Category-wise vacancy breakup
Total no. of posts - 200
- Hindi: 37 Posts
- English: 27 Posts
- Political Science: 05 Posts
- History: 03 Posts
- Samanaya Sanskrit: 38 Posts
- Sahitya: 41 Posts
- Vyakaran: 36 Posts
- Dharmshastra: 03 Posts
- Jyotish Ganit: 02 Posts
- Yajurved: 02 Posts
- Jyotish Falit: 01 Post
- Rigved: 01 Post
- Samanay Darshan: 01 Post
- Bhasha Vigyan: 02 Posts
- Yoga Vigyaan: 01 Post
RPSC Recruitment 2024: How to apply?
Step 1: Visit the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Click on 'apply online'
Step 3: It will redirect you to the SSO portal
Step 4: Login with OTR
Step 5: On successful registration, proceed with the application form
Step 6: Fill out the application form carefully
Step 7: Upload documents, make a payment of application fees
Step 8: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference
Application fee
Candidates from Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 400/- while the other category candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 600/- by using the net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment.
Eligibility
Candidate should possess a master's degree with 55% marks in the relevant subject and have cleared the NET exam. Candidates can check the official notification for more details including eligibility, exam date, age limit, qualification and others. Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully before applying to the post.
Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done based on the written test and interview.