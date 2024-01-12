RPSC Recruitment 2024 Notification OUT: Apply online for 200 Assistant Professor posts from January 22

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2024 Notification is released

RPSC Recruitment 2024: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor. The online application process will start on January 22 and conclude on February 21. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can find all the necessary information regarding the recruitment process, including vacancy distribution, application procedure, fees, and other details below.

RPSC Recruitment 2024: Category-wise vacancy breakup

Total no. of posts - 200

Hindi: 37 Posts

English: 27 Posts

Political Science: 05 Posts

History: 03 Posts

Samanaya Sanskrit: 38 Posts

Sahitya: 41 Posts

Vyakaran: 36 Posts

Dharmshastra: 03 Posts

Jyotish Ganit: 02 Posts

Yajurved: 02 Posts

Jyotish Falit: 01 Post

Rigved: 01 Post

Samanay Darshan: 01 Post

Bhasha Vigyan: 02 Posts

Yoga Vigyaan: 01 Post

RPSC Recruitment 2024: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'apply online'

Step 3: It will redirect you to the SSO portal

Step 4: Login with OTR

Step 5: On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Step 6: Fill out the application form carefully

Step 7: Upload documents, make a payment of application fees

Step 8: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference

Application fee

Candidates from Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 400/- while the other category candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 600/- by using the net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment.

Eligibility

Candidate should possess a master's degree with 55% marks in the relevant subject and have cleared the NET exam. Candidates can check the official notification for more details including eligibility, exam date, age limit, qualification and others. Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully before applying to the post.

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done based on the written test and interview.



