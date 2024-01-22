Monday, January 22, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Jobs
  4. RPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 200 Assistant Professor Posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, check details

RPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 200 Assistant Professor Posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, check details

RPSC Recruitment 2024 online registration process has been started on the official website. Candidates who are willing to apply for the assistant professor posts can submit applications on or before February 21. Check eligibility, how to apply, application fee and other details below.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: January 22, 2024 16:01 IST
RPSC Recruitment 2024 online registration begins
Image Source : FILE RPSC Recruitment 2024 online registration begins

RPSC Recruitment 2024: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has started the registration process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor for various subjects. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date for submission of application submission is February 21. This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 200 vacancies of Assistant Professor in various subjects including Hindi, English, political science, history, Vyakarana, Dharma shastra, Jyotish Ganit, Rigved, Yoga Vigyan, etc. There are two steps in the selection process: a written exam and an interview. Applicants can check the eligibility, application process, fee, and additional information below.  

RPSC Constable Recruitment 2024: How to apply?

  • Applicants must go to rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, the official website. 
  • 'Advt. 10/2023-24 for Asst. Prof. (Sanskrit College Education) - 2024' should be clicked.
  • 'RPSC Constable Recruitment 2024 registration link' should be clicked.
  • Proceed with the application process after completing the registration process.
  • Complete the fields with your personal, academic, and other information.
  • Upload your documents and pay the application cost.
  • For your records, print off the confirmation paper.

Application Fee

Candidates from the general category are required to Rs. 600 while the scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, other background classes and economically weaker section category candidates are required to pay Rs. 400.

Age Limit - 21 to 40 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved categories as per government norms. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details. 

Vacancy Details

  • Hindi - 37 Posts
  • English - 27 Posts
  • Political Science - 5 Posts
  • History - 3 Posts
  • Samanaya Sanskrit -38 Posts
  • Sahitya - 41 Posts
  • Vyakaran - 36 Posts
  • Dharmshastra - 3 Posts
  • Jyotish Ganit - 2 Posts
  • Yajurved - 2 Posts
  • Jyotish Falit - 1 Post
  • Rigved - 1 Post
  • Samanay Darshan - 1 Post
  • Bhasha Vigyan - 2 Posts
  • Yoga Vigyaan - 1 Post

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Jobs News

Latest News