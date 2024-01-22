RPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 200 Assistant Professor Posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE RPSC Recruitment 2024 online registration begins

RPSC Recruitment 2024: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has started the registration process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor for various subjects. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date for submission of application submission is February 21. This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 200 vacancies of Assistant Professor in various subjects including Hindi, English, political science, history, Vyakarana, Dharma shastra, Jyotish Ganit, Rigved, Yoga Vigyan, etc. There are two steps in the selection process: a written exam and an interview. Applicants can check the eligibility, application process, fee, and additional information below.

RPSC Constable Recruitment 2024: How to apply?

Applicants must go to rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, the official website.

'Advt. 10/2023-24 for Asst. Prof. (Sanskrit College Education) - 2024' should be clicked.

'RPSC Constable Recruitment 2024 registration link' should be clicked.

Proceed with the application process after completing the registration process.

Complete the fields with your personal, academic, and other information.

Upload your documents and pay the application cost.

For your records, print off the confirmation paper.

Application Fee

Candidates from the general category are required to Rs. 600 while the scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, other background classes and economically weaker section category candidates are required to pay Rs. 400.

Age Limit - 21 to 40 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved categories as per government norms. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

Vacancy Details