RPSC RAS prelims exam date 2023 announced, official notice here

RPSC RAS prelims exam date 2023, RPSC RAS prelims exam 2023 admit card date: Rajasthan public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the exam dates for Rajasthan administrative services exam 2023. All those who applied for RPSC RAS recruitment 2023 exam can download exam schedule at website of rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the official notice, The exam will be conducted on October 1 at various exam centres. The other details related to the exam will be shared in due course of the time. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website of RPSC for latest updates.

RPSC RAS prelims admit card date 2023

It is expected that the commission will upload RPSC RAS prelims exam admit card 2023 prior 15 days of the exam. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website of RPSC more details.

RPSC RAS prelims exam date 2023: How to check?

Visit the official website of RPSC, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Press Note Regarding Exam Date For Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Pre.) Examination, 2023'

It will take you to a PDF

Check exam date and gearup yourself for the exams

RPSC RAS prelims exam date 2023: Overview

The registrations for RPSC RAS prelims exam 2023 were started on July 1 and concluded on July 31, 2023. A total of 905 vacant posts will be filled thruogh this recruitment process out of which 424 vacancies are for state services and 481 vacancies are subordinate services. The selection of the candidates will be done based on the performance in prelims, mains, viva voice and personality tests.

