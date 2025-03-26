RPSC RAS Mains 2023 marks released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, how to download RPSC RAS Mains 2023 marks have been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). Candidates who appeared in the RPSC RAS 2025 mains exam can download their marksheet from the official website.

RPSC RAS Mains 2023 marks: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the marksheets of the State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Main Exam 2023. Candidates who appeared in the RPSC RAS 2025 exam can download their marksheets from the official website of RPSC, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC RAS Mains 2023 exam were conducted between July 20 and 21, 2024 at various exam centres. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 905 vacancies, out of which 424 vacancies are for state services and 481 for subordinate services. Candidates who qualify for the main exam will appear for personality test and oral test.

How to download RPSC RAS Mains 2023 marks?

Visit the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Go to the news and events section.

Click on ''Raj. State & Sub. Services Combined Competitive (Main) Examination – 2023 Marks'' link

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to login using your credentials.

Raj. State & Sub. Services Combined Competitive (Main) Examination – 2023 Marks will appear on the screen.

Check your marks and save it for future reference.

Direct link to download RPSC RAS Mains 2023 marks