RPSC RAS Answer Key 2023 Out on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link, objection window

RPSC RAS Answer Key 2023: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the answer keys for the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) preliminary exam 2023 on October 1. Candidates who have appeared for the prelims exam can check the RPSC RAS prelims answer key through the official website of RPSC, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates must note that the RAS answer key is tentative in nature and they can raise objections against it till October 4. Aspirants will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 100 for each question challenged. The subject experts will review the candidates' grievances and revise the answer key accordingly. Based on the revised answer key, the Commission will release the final answer key for RPSC RAS exam.

RPSC has conducted the RAS prelims exam on October 1, 2023, in a single shift - 11 AM to 2 PM. The recruitment examination is being held to fill a total of 905 vacant posts. In case of any difficulty, candidates may write to the Commission on recruitmenthelpdesk@rajasthan.gov.in or can call at 9352323625/7340557555.

RPSC RAS prelims 2023 answer key: How to Download

Aspirants can download the RPSC RAS answer key 2023 by following the simple steps provided here.

Visit the official website of SSO, ssorajasthan.gov.in Click on the link that reads, 'RPSC RAS answer key 2023' under the candidate's section It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter application number and date of birth RPSC RAS prelims 2023 answer key will appear on the screen Download RPSC RAS answer key PDF and save it for future reference.

Direct Link: