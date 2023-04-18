RPSC Protection Officer Answer Key 2022 out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, raise objections if any from April 20

Follow us on Image Source : FILE RPSC Protection Officer Answer Key 2022 released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Protection Officer Answer Key 2022: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the answer key for Protection Officer. All those who appeared in the RPSC Protection Officer exam held on January 28 can download the provisional answer key from the official website of RPSC - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The commission has uploaded the answer keys for Paper I- General Studies and Paper II- Law and Social Work. Candidates can download the answer keys followed by the easy steps given below.

RPSC Protection Officer Answer Key 2022: How to download?

Go to the official website of RPSC - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads 'RPSC Protection Officer Answer Key 2022'

A PDF will appear on the screen

Download the respective RPSC Protection Officer Answer Key 2022 and save it for future reference

In case a candidate has an objection against the PSC Protection Officer provisional answer key, they may raise an objection through SSO Portal. The facility for raising objections will be available from April 20 to April 22. Candidates will have to pay Rs. 100/- as processing fees per question. For more details, candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

