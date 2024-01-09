Tuesday, January 09, 2024
     
RPSC Exam Calendar 2024 OUT: Assistant Engineer exam on 30th June, check complete schedule

RPSC Exam Calendar 2024 has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). Candidates who are going to appear in the RPSC Recruitment exam 2024 can download the exam schedule from the official website of RPSC, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Check latest updates.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: January 09, 2024 17:32 IST
RPSC Exam Calendar 2024 out
Image Source : PIXABAY RPSC Exam Calendar 2024 out

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the exam calendar for 2024. All those who are preparing for the RPSC recruitment 2024 exams can download the complete schedule from the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. 

RPSC releases exam dates for four major exams

As of now, the commission has released the exam dates of four major recruitment exams. As per the information shared by the RPSC Secretary Ramniwas Mehka, the Search and Excavation Officer Competitive Exam, and Museum competitive exam will be held on Sunday, June 16.  

Whereas the Assistant Engineer examination will be conducted on 30th June 2024 while the Law Constructor examination will be conducted on 14th July.

On 7th January, 3 big examinations were conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission. These recruitment examinations were conducted for the posts of Assistant Professor, PTI, and Librarian. The examination was conducted in various districts of the state.

 

