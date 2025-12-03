RPSC ASO answer key 2025 out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; know how to raise objections RPSC ASO answer key 2025: The candidates who had appeared for the RPSC ASO exam can check and download the answer key on the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Know how to raise objections on

New Delhi:

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the answer key for the Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO) recruitment exam 2024. The candidates who had appeared for the RPSC ASO exam can check and download the answer key on the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC ASO exam was held on October 12.

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download RPSC ASO answer key 2025 PDF. To download RPSC ASO answer key 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and click on ASO answer key PDF link. RPSC ASO answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RPSC ASO answer key 2025 PDF and take a print out.

RPSC ASO answer key 2025: How to download at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Visit the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on RPSC ASO answer key 2025 PDF link

RPSC ASO answer key PDF will be available for download

Save RPSC ASO answer key PDF and take a print out.

RPSC ASO answer key 2025: How to raise objections at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC ASO answer key 2025 objection window will be opened from December 4 to 6, 2025. The candidates who wish to raise objections on RPSC ASO answer key can do so on the official portal- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. To raise objections, candidates need to visit the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and click on answer key objection window link. Follow these steps to raise objections on RPSC ASO answer key-

Visit the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on RPSC ASO answer key objection window link

Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers, supporting document PDF

Pay RPSC ASO answer key objection window fee and click on submit

Save RPSC ASO answer key PDF and take a print out.

After reviewing the challenges made on RPSC ASO answer key, RPSC will announce the final answer key and result. The candidates can check the RPSC ASO final answer key and result on the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

For details on RPSC ASO exam 2025, please visit the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.