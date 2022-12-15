Follow us on Image Source : PTI RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher exam date 2022 released! check here how to download admit card

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam Date and Admit Card: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has now released the full exam schedule for the schedule. Candidates can now check and download the exam date from the official website. The Rajasthan Second Grade Teacher exam is scheduled to begin on December 21, 2022 and will end on December 27, 2022.

As per the date sheet released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), the Group A exam is scheduled to conduct on December 21. The Group B exam will be held on December 22 and 23, 2022. Whereas the Group C exams will be conducted on December 24, 26, and December 27, 2022. As per the official notice, the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam Admit Card 2022 will be released 4days prior to the exam.

How to download RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam Admit Card 2022:

Step 1. Go to the official website of RPSC- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Step 2. In the 'Important Links' or 'News and Events' section, click on the link for Admit card. Step 3. You will be directed to a new page. Step 4. Key your login credentials and submit. Step 5. Your admit card will be displayed. Download it and take a printout for the future.

Check here RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam Admit Card 2022:

Group (A, B and C) Subject Exam Date Duration GROUP A G.K. & Edu. Psychology 21-12-2022 09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM ​GROUP A Social Science 21-12-2022 02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM GROUP B G.K. & Edu. Psychology 22-12-2022 09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM GROUP B Hindi 22-12-2022 02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM GROUP B English 23-12-2022 09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM GROUP B Urdu 23-12-2022 02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM GROUP C G.K. & Edu. Psychology 24-12-2022 09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM GROUP C Science 24-12-2022 02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM GROUP C Sanskrit 26-12-2022 09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM GROUP C Mathematics 26-12-2022 02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM GROUP C Punjabi 27-12-2022 09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM

According to the exam schedule, the admit card for the exam will be released on December 17, 2022. Once, the admit card gets released, candidates will be able to download it from the official website. Candidates will need their login credentials to check and download the admit card.

