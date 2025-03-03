RPF SI result 2025 announced, 4,527 candidates qualified for PET/PST- direct link, cut off marks here RPF SI result 2025 has been announced by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs). Candidates who appeared in the RPF SI CBT 2025 can download their result from the official website. Check direct link here.

RPF SI result 2025: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced the results of the sub-inspector positions against CEN RF 01/2025. Candidates who appeared in the RPF SI 2025 exam can download their results by visiting the official website of RRBs.

RRB conducted the RPF SI CBT 2025 from December 2 to 13 at various exam centres, wherein 15,35,635 candidates appeared for the exam. Out of the total number of candidates, only 4,527 candidates have qualified for the PET and PMT rounds.

The results for the same are available in the form of PDF. Candidates whose roll numbers are mentioned in the merit list are eligible for the Physical Efficiently Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) rounds.

What's next?

Those who have qualified for the RPF SI CBT 2025 are eligible to appear in the Physical Efficiently Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) rounds. The dates for the same will be shared in due course of time. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website of RRB for the latest updates.

The official statement reads, ''Candidates can also view their individual result/score card by logging in to RRB portal duly entering their Registration No. and Date of Birth. This facility will be available from 06.03.2025 onwards''.

Candidates should note that the RPF SI CBT 2025 results are provisional and are liable to be cancelled at any stage of recruitment or thereafter in case of any inconsistency/deficiency in the data furnished or any malpractice. Candidates have been advised to visit the official website for regular updates.

Download RPF SI 2025 Roll Number Wise Merit List