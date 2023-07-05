REET Level 2 scorecard 2023 OUT at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Download here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY REET Level 2 scorecard 2023

REET score card 2023: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has issued the REET Mains evel 1 and 2 mains scorecard 2023 on its official website. Candidates who took the exam can check and download their scorecard through the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. Aspirants will have to select their exam type, provide the application number and date of birth to download the REET scorecard 2023.

The REET Mains Level-2 2022 examination was held from February 25 to March 1, 2023. The recruitment examination is being held to fill a total of 48,000 vacancies of grade 3 teachers across the state. The REET scorecard will comprise of details such as candidate’s name, roll number, section-wise score, total score, exam date and category.

How to Download REET Mains Level 2 Scorecard

Aspirants can download the REET Mains Level 2 Scorecard by following the simple steps provided here.

Go to the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. Find and click on the link that says, REET Mains Level 2 scorecard. It will redirect to the new page where candidates have to key in their login credentials. Submit details and REET Mains Level 2 scorecard will appear on the screen. Download it and save the scorecard for future reference.

Direct link: REET Mains Level 2 Scorecard 2023

