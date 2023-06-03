REET Level 2 Result 2023 declared at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Get link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV REET Result 2023 level-2 announced

REET Result 2023: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the REET Mains Level 2 result 2023 on its official website. Aspirants can check and download the REET level 2 result for SST subject at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The board has released the result PDF consisting roll number of candidates and category-wise cut-off marks.

The RSMSSB conducted the REET 2022 examination on February 26, 2023, in the morning shift. The Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) for Social Studies (SST) level-2 classes 6th to 8th is being conducted for a total of 4,712 vacancies of teachers which includes 4,000 Non-TSP and 712 TSP posts. Shortlisted candidates wil now have to appear for the document verification round.

REET Marksheet 2023: How to Download Mains Level 2 Scorecard

Aspirants can download the REET Mains Level 2 marksheet by following the simple steps provided here.

Visit the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Go to the 'Notification' section and click on the link that reads“Upper Primary School Teacher (L-2) 2022 (SST)” link.

Next, click on the download link and REET Mains Level 2 merit list will appear on the screen.

Search your roll number in the PDF using 'ctrl+f' shortcut key.

Download and save the result PDF for future reference.

