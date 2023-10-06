REET 2022 Final result OUT at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV REET 2022 Final result announced

REET 2022 Final Result: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has declared the final selection list of candidates appeared in the Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) level 1 and level 2 recruitment 2022. The board has issued the merit list consisting roll number of candidates recommended for appointment.

Candidates who have appeared for the REET 2022 examination for appointment to the post of primary and upper primary school teacher can check the final result through the official website of the RSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The final selection list includes roll number of candidates recommended for subjects including Hindi, Sci-Maths, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Urdu and SST.

How to Check REET Final Result 2022

Aspirants are first required to visit the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the 'News Notification' tab located at the bottom of the homepage. It will redirect you to the next window where candidates have to select the desired subject result link The REET result PDF will appear on the screen Search your roll number in the PDF using ctrl+f key Download the result PDF and save it for future reference.

Direct Link: REET Final Result 2022