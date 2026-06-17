RBI young professional recruitment 2026: Apply for 1.5 Lakh monthly stipend; eligibility, age limit, details

New Delhi:

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has started enrolling for the engagement of Young Professionals in various Central Office departments located in Mumbai. In total, there are 12 vacancies made available across different domains including Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Quantum Technology, Data Analysis, Financial Markets, Climate Risk and Policy Research.

The selected candidates will receive a fixed monthly stipend of Rs 1.5 lakh and work with the central bank in Mumbai. The last date to submit the applications online is July 6, 2026.



RBI Young Professional 2026: Age limit, Educational qualification, details

Vacancies: 12

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 30 years as on July 6.

Educational qualification: The official notification has specified the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications and post-specific requirements. Before applying, the applicants need to ensure that they meet all mandatory qualifications, as merely fulfilling the minimum eligibility conditions does not guarantee selection. The RBI will make sure to shortlist candidates based on qualifications, experience and suitability for the role.



How to apply for RBI Young Professional 2026

Candidates must submit their applications via email along with the required documents -

Fill the prescribed application form (Annexure-VI).

Prepare a single PDF containing Curriculum Vitae (CV), Academic certificates/transcripts, Statement of Interest, Sample of academic or policy writing, Recommendation/ reference letter.

Email the PDF to yphrmdco@rbi.org.in.

Use the subject line: "YP Application - Post Code - Name of the Candidate."

Ensure the total attachment size does not exceed 5 MB.

Recruitment Timeline

According to the statement, RBI plans to engage Young Professionals for an initial period of three years. However, on the basis of mutual agreement and performance, the contract may be extended to five years. Selected candidates are expected to join the Mumbai office between August and October 2026.

Stipend and benefits

The selected Young Professional will receive a fixed monthly remuneration of Rs 1,50,000 subject to applicable tax deductions.

Although, there will not be any additional allowances, benefits or perks will be provided beyond the monthly stipend, as RBI clarified.

RBI Young Professional 2026: Process of selection

RBI will ensure a proper selection of Candidates through a 4 stage process:

Screening committee conducts preliminary screening

Shortlisted candidates go through document verification

Followed by a personal interview

Interview call letters will be sent through email only

Final selection for the recruitment will be on the basis of the candidates’s performance in the selection process and verification of eligibility documents.

For details on RBI young professional recruitment 2026, please visit the official website - rbi.org.in.



-With inputs from Jitisha Parihar. She is an intern with India TV.

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