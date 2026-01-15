RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2026: Application process begins for 572 posts; know how to apply RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2026: The last date to apply for RBI Office Attendant post is February 4, 2026. RBI Office Attendant exam 2026 is scheduled to be held on February 28 and March 1, 2026.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has commenced the registration process for Office Attendant posts. The interested candidates who wish to apply for RBI Office Attendant post can do so on the official website- rbi.org.in. The last date to apply for RBI Office Attendant post is February 4, 2026. RBI Office Attendant exam 2026 is scheduled to be held on February 28 and March 1, 2026.

The candidates can follow these steps to apply for RBI Office Attendant post.

Visit the official website- rbi.org.in

Click on RBI Office Attendant application process link

Fill RBI Office Attendant application form with details and upload required documents

Pay RBI Office Attendant application fee and click on submit

Save RBI Office Attendant application form pdf and take a hard copy out of it.

Age limit

The upper age limit for the General/ EWS category is 25 years, 30 years for SC/ ST, 28 years for OBC category candidates.

Educational qualification

The candidates need to possess a matriculation, 10th pass certificate to apply for the RBI Office Attendant post.

Selection process

The selection process follows online test followed by Language Proficiency Test (LPT). Language Proficiency Test will be held in local languages and be of qualifying nature.

The Office Attendant exam will be held in online mode and there will be 120 objective-type questions. Section-wise, Reasoning- 30 questions, General English- 30 questions, General Awareness- 30 questions, Numerical ability- 30 questions.

Pay scale

The basic pay for RBI Office Attendant is Rs 24,500 per month, the candidates will be entitled for other allowances. The monthly gross emoluments will be around Rs 47,000 per month, the House Rent Allowance of 15 per cent of Pay will be paid to them.

For details on RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2026, please visit the official website- rbi.org.in.